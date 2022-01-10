The 5 fastest Pokémon in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl and how to get them – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl and their fastest Pokémon.

The list you have below shows us the fastest Pokémon of this title, something essential for battles. In addition, how to get each one is also shared.

Faster pokemon

You have it below:

5. Ninjask : Nincada can easily be found in Ancient Forest using the PokéRadar after unlocking the National Pokédex. Players can evolve Nincada to Ninjask at level 20 to obtain this fast Pokémon.

: Players must unearth an Old Amber in the Underground Grottoes after unlocking the National Pokédex (where golden sparkles appear on the walls of the Great Underground, players will be able to extract fossils). After finding it, head to Pyrite City and enter the Mining Museum: by talking to the man at the counter, we can revive Aerodactyl. 1. Crobat: Zubat can be easily found at the door and Pyrite mine.

Our coverage

We remind you that on the web you have information about the remakes about:

Sinnoh remakes

Below you can find the premise of these remakes:

Experience a nostalgic adventure brought to life again in Shiny Diamond for Nintendo Switch! Set out on a journey full of mysteries throughout the Sinnoh region, catch and battle the strongest Pokémon Trainers in the region and derail Team Galaxy’s treacherous plans. Thus, your adventure begins when a famous professor who investigates the evolution of Pokémon recruits you to travel the length and breadth of the region in order to complete a Pokémon encyclopedia known as a Pokédex. As a Trainer, you will meet a lot of people and Pokémon during your journey, including other Trainers eager to fight! Of course, be very careful, because the Galaxy Team, a sinister organization, will not leave you alone for a moment. What are these elegantly dressed minions up to? Put your Coaching skills to the test by challenging Sinnoh’s Gym Leaders. Each victory will bring you a little closer to the League and the glory that comes with participating in it. Do you think you can win the title of champion of Sinnoh?

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

