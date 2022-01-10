the 5 best series of all time

Our Shark @StavrosMosjos today launched into a public utility service: find the best series to watch this summer. And he achieve it! Of course, he used the best font … Or did he?

Internet Movie Data Base, or IMDB, is a portal that acts as a database of films, series and documentaries from around the world. It has more than 100 million users per month, who can rate the productions that are part of its listings.

Has millions of titles, You can review casts, production teams and even the collection of each of the productions that it registers.

How is it possible to put a “note” on each content, permanently develop rankings with the best valued by audiences. Here we show you the 5 series with the best rating:

5.- Rick and Morty: It is an animated series for adults, available on Netflix, and that will premiere its fifth season very soon. It is satirically humorous, bold and requires a lot of attention.

4.- The Wire: It is a crime series on HBO, which has 60 episodes and a dizzying pace. With 4 seasons, it ended its broadcast in 2008, taking several recognitions for its plot and performances.

3.- Chernobyl: Also from HBO, it shows in detail the effects of one of the most terrible nuclear explosions in history. Explore the darker side of scientific development for humanity.

2.- Breaking Bad: Acclaimed worldwide. It is the story of a chemistry teacher who after learning of a terminal illness decides to do everything possible to financially secure his family, showing the darker side of his personality.

1.- Band of Brothers: Set in World War II, co-produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. It paralyzed the United States with each episode and swept streaming platforms in the early 2000s.

There are 5 options of globally acclaimed series to watch at home and enjoy on different digital platforms that have all the chapters of these 5 series.