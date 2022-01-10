Teresa Ruiz from Luis Miguel to Hollywood series: will star in film with Mark Wahlberg

Teresa Ruiz will star in a film alongside Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. (Photo: @ _teresaru / Instagram)

The protagonist of Transformers, Mark Wahlberg, has spent the last six years looking to make a biopic of boxer Stuart Long, who became a father after a motorcycle accident. TEresa Ruiz was announced as part of the cast that will star in the film.

According to the American newspaper The Hollywood Reporter, among the shared names of those who will make up the work team behind this biopic meet the famous actor Mel Gibson, who will play Stuart Long’s father, and his partner, Rosalind Ross, who wrote the script and will also make his directorial debut.

The actress and film producer Teresa Ruiz will play the protagonist’s girlfriendFor this reason, through Instagram he published a capture of the article in the American newspaper followed by the message “Incredibly excited!”

Ruiz is known for being one of the protagonists of the fourth season of the series of Netflix Narcos, in addition to participating in the thriller Here in the earth, produced by Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, where she played Nadia Basurto.

Teresa Ruiz also acted alongside Jennifer López and Antonio Banderas in the film Bordertown, in which the story talks about the femicides of Ciudad Juárez. This film was also endorsed by Amnesty International.

In addition, he has participated in films such as Tlatelolco by Carlos Bolado, as well as in Cantinflas, where he played Meche Barba, and in Colosio: The Assassination. His participation for the second season of the biographical series of Luis Miguel is also confirmed.

The film that this time will star Teresa Ruiz will bear the title of Father stu and it has been cataloged as the possibility that this production is a before and after for Mark Wahlberg and those who are involved in it.

The story seeks to portray the story of Stuart Long, a young man who in his youth lived angry and without questioning and who attended a Catholic university, so he turned to boxing as a form of liberation and catharsis. While Long was practicing this sport, he suffered a broken jaw, so, in desperation, he moved to Los Angeles to start a film career.

But nevertheless, the dream of a film career of Stu It was also cut short when one night he suffered a terrible accident while riding a motorcycle: he was hit twice by different cars. According to hospital reports, while he was hospitalized he had an out-of-body experience, because what was reborn in him was previously lost.

After enrolling in Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon, while he was studying, he was diagnosed with a degenerative disease in the muscles, so he worked in Montana as a priest using a motorized chair. In 2014, Long passed away and became an example of faith and love for many people, so the biopic seeks to be a story of courage and courage.

Wahlberg has shown great interest in Father Stu’s story, which is why he followed it for years. In 2016, while working with screenwriter David O. Russel, with whom he made the films Three kings Y The Fighter, it is said that he decided to consolidate the project.

What’s more, The Hollywood Reporter He stated that Rosalind Ross has been working on the film for many years. His work as a screenwriter has been recognized in recent years and has been a reference for many actors, as he gained notoriety after Barbarian, which appeared on The Black List (The Black List) in 2016, which is the annual ranking of the best non-produced scripts.

Despite not being confirmed by the rest of the team, it is expected to be a great movie. Production appears to begin work in mid-April in Los Angeles.

