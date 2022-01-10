Teenagers and in their mother’s clothes: Angelina Jolie poses with five of her children at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ | People

On Monday night Angelina Jolie offered an unusual image when she posed with five of her six children at the presentation of the film. Eternals, in which she plays Thena, a warrior with immense speed, strength, and stamina. Jolie wore a sweetheart neckline Balmain gown for her appearance alongside Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, all wearing outfits in shades that matched her mother’s chosen brown. The actress also wore an adornment from the lip to the chin of the Nina Berenato brand. The only one who missed the family evening was 17-year-old Pax.

Zahara, 16, chose for the occasion an Elie Saab dress that her mother wore during the 2014 Oscars gala. It is not uncommon to see the young woman accompany the actress to movie premieres. For their part, his brothers Maddox and Knox opted for tailored suits, while his sisters Vivienne and Shiloh chose to wear two dresses in neutral tones.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara at a premiere in Los Angeles in October 2021. VALERIE MACON (AFP)

Jolie herself confirmed in statements to the press during the screening that, indeed, to attend the premiere, her children had been searching through her clothes. “We use old clothes and recycle my clothes,” he said.

In recent weeks, Jolie has returned to star in the tabloids after she was again seen out to dinner with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller. On October 11 they could be seen sharing a table together at a Beverly Hills restaurant and leaving the premises together to go to his car minutes later. Meanwhile, the actress continues to be immersed in the legal battle with Pitt for custody of the children and has recently sold her part of the Château Miraval, the winery and the French castle that she shared with the actor. In addition, Jolie is in full promotion of the book Know your rights and claim them (Know your rights and claim them), in which he has collaborated with the NGO Amnesty International.