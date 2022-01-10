Take-Two buys giant Zynga, breaking industry record

We bring an interesting news related to Take-Two Interactive Software. Apparently, the company has established a new acquisition agreement for the Zynga company.

For $ 12.7 billion, Take-Two has been confirmed to have already purchased Zynga with a sum of $ 9.86 per share, plus Zynga’s debt, with the aim of moving the company into the market for mobile titles. It represents the highest purchase figure in the history of video games, surpassing the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, which was 7.5 billion dollars. Also Tencent’s acquisition of Supercell for $ 8.6 billion.

Zynga is responsible for FarmVille and Words with Friends and is also developing Star Wars: Hunters and Take-Two, the third largest gaming company in the West after Activision Blizzard and EA, owns 2K, Rockstar and Ken Levine’s new studio, Ghost Story Games. They have series like Bioshock, Borderlands, XCOM and Grand Theft Auto.

What do you think of the news? Finally, we remind you of the premise and the trailer for Star Wars: Hunters:

This title will connect players in real time through crossover play to battle in environments inspired by the most iconic Star Wars settings. Players will join teams of genuine new characters, such as fearless bounty hunters, Rebellion heroes, and Imperial stormtroopers, in a fast-paced, immersive action game with incredible visual style that perfectly captures the galaxy of Star wars

