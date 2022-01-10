Still in love? Andrew Garfield admits he thought about Emma Stone while filming ‘Spider-Man 3’

U.S.- After the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield he’s finally free to talk about the joy he felt at returning to the iconic red and blue suit of Spider-man and replay your role as Peter Parker (aka Peter No. 3) alongside his Spider-Man partner Tobey Maguire and the current Spider-Man Tom Holland.

I didn’t expect to have a conversation again about the possibility of playing Peter Parker, “the actor said in an interview with Variety.” But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable

The 38-year-old actor revealed that he and Tobey filmed alongside Tom for two weeks and believed they “managed to accomplish something that is not just showing up and saying, ‘Hi! Bye!'”

Andrew starred in the series Amazing spider-man from 2012 to 2014 together with Emma Stone, who played his character’s love interest, Gwen stacY. Like their characters, the actors also dated in real life until their amicable separation in 2015.

Although not physically present in No Way Home, Andrew maintained that Emma’s warmth could be echoed in the performance of Zendaya in the film.

The spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so sincere, pure and loving, “she explained.” Emma brought that unique spirit similar to Gwen.

When asked if Emma or Kirsten dunst, who plays Tobey’s love interest, Mary jane watsonIn the early years series, they should have made an appearance in the movie, Andrew hesitated.

Oh my gosh, I don’t even know where to start with that. It’s too big, “he said.” Gwen had an agency. In our movie, on her last day, she appears. I tried to stop him from showing up in that scene with Electro [Jamie Foxx]. She knew it was too dangerous, but she chose to be there. She had a hand in her own destiny that way, and the movie is about destiny.

In Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man is unable to catch Gwen Stacy as she plummets from a clock tower and eventually dies from her injuries. The heartbreaking scene runs directly parallel in No Way Home, but this time Andrew’s character is able to safely rescue MJ from Zendaya before it’s too late.

According to the actor, it was this redemption for his version of Peter Parker that “sold me everything.”

My Spider-Man was able to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life by doing it for his little brother, making sure he didn’t have the same fate, there is something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance to save Gwen

And, if Sony and Marvel are interested, Andrew shared that he’s “definitely open” to returning to the character of Peter Parker in the future, too.