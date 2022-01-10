Stephen Sondheim, songwriter and lyricist whose hits include ‘West Side Story’, dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the composer, lyricist, and theater giant whose Broadway musicals ranged from West side story Y Gypsy to Sweeney Todd Y In the woods, died on Friday, November 26, at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91 years old.

Sondheim’s work earned him acclaim from all the media. In a career spanning more than 60 years, Sondheim won an Oscar, a Pulitzer Prize, seven Grammy Awards, and eight Tony Awards.

His songbook includes “Send in the Clowns,” “I’m Still Here,” and “Being Alive.”

Despite the fact that his masterpieces were recorded by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Madonna to Meryl Streep, Sondheim was regarded as an acquired taste. Even for Sondheim. “I’ve never been popular,” he told the New York Times.

At the same time, Sondheim had a great influence, broadening the idea of ​​what a musical could be. Hour critic Richard Corliss called Sondheim “an institution” and “the defining musical voice of his generation and those that followed.”

Sondheim was born on March 22, 1930, in New York City. At age 10, his parents divorced and Sondheim and his mother moved to Pennsylvania. There, Sondheim met a neighbor who became his mentor: Oscar Hammerstein II, the legendary Broadway lyricist and writer (The sound of the music, Oklahoma!).

«He taught me how to structure a song, what a character was, what a scene was; He taught me how to tell a story, how not to tell a story, how to make stage directions practical. ‘ Sondheim said.

Sondheim wrote his first shows when he was a schoolboy. His career began in earnest after college. He wrote for the television comedy of the 1950s. Top-hat, and he worked on a handful of musicals that never made opening night before being offered a job that paired him with another Broadway legend: songwriter Leonard Bernstein. the concert was West side story.

The Romeo and Juliet story set in New York opened on Broadway in 1957. It won two Tony Awards (but not Best Musical), spawned the Oscar-winning film adaptation, and introduced the classics “Tonight,” “Somewhere,” “America.” . and more. A little ditty like “Gee, Officer Krupke!” With its closing line, “Krup you!” Established Sondheim’s love of word games and established him as an agile, even daring lyricist.

Sondheim’s next assignment was the backstage musical. Gypsy. The then 20-something was originally hired to write the lyrics and music, but star Ethel Merman demanded that an older hand be brought in to compose the songs. Jule Styne-Sondheim’s later score introduced its own part of the standards, including “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” and “Let Me Entertain You.”

Sondheim fulfilled his ambition to write the lyrics and music for a Broadway hit with 1962’s A funny thing happened on the way to the forum. The show brought Sondheim his first Tony. I would go on to win Broadway honors for Company, crazy things, Some night music, Sweeney Todd, In the woods Y Passion. In 2008, he rated a special Tony for his lifetime.

Sondheim shows that Tonys did not win, but added to his reputation included Happily we shot, Sunday in the park with George, which earned Sondheim the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and Assassins, which showed that even something as unmusical as a presidential assassination could be material for a musical.

Sondheim’s songs were performed on stage by Angela Lansbury, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Elaine Stritch, and more. They were covered by the likes of Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, and most of all, Judy Collins. Collins 1975 recording of Some night musicThe melancholic “Send in the Clowns” was a Billboard Hot 100 hit, and Sondheim won the Grammy for Song of the Year.

In addition to West side story, Sondheim shows that were translated to the big screen included Gypsy, Some night music, Sweeney Todd and the stellar interpretation of your favorite fairy tale, In the woods, starring Streep and Johnny Depp, who also headlined Sweeney Todd.

Sondheim wrote original music and songs for the films, including the Warren Beatty song “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man),” sung by Madonna. dick tracy. The cut earned Sondheim the Academy Award for Best Song.

With Psychopath Anthony Perkins, Sondheim co-wrote the 1973 mystery drama film, Sheila’s Last.

After the Tony winning triumph of Passion In 1994, Sondheim remained a fixture of the theater, though primarily through reruns and tribute concerts.

“I don’t know if there is an audience now for the kind of shows I’d like to write.” He said in 2010. “But that shouldn’t deter me, and it’s something I’m ashamed to feel.

Sondheim received both the Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Survivors include Jeff Romley, his partner.