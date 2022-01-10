Steelers vs. Ravens – Game Report – January 9, 2022

BALTIMORE (AP) – Ben Roethlisberger put off his retirement for a few hours, if not longer, as he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-13 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left Pittsburgh on the brink of an unlikely trip to the postseason.

Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 left to give the Steelers the victory, who would enter the postseason as long as the night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders did not end in a draw. Roethlisberger set the table for the win by completing a 10-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud on fourth down and 8 to advance at Baltimore’s 41st.

The Steelers (9-7-1) and Ravens (8-9) would have been eliminated if the game had ended in a tie.

After the winning field goal, Roethlisberger celebrated with his fist raised and headed to midfield to chat with Ravens linebacker Justin Houston.

Both Baltimore and Pittsburgh entered the meeting with low postseason aspirations. Pittsburgh needed a win and a loss from the Indianapolis Colts on their visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a chance to extend Roethlisberger’s career with a playoff game.

The toughest scenario – Indianapolis’ loss to the mediocre Jaguars – came to fruition. The crowd in Baltimore, which included several Pittsburgh fans, cheered when the highlights of that match were shown.

Latavius ​​Murray put the Ravens ahead 10-3 with a 46-yard run in the third quarter, but Baltimore racked up its sixth loss, five of which were by three points or less.

The Ravens were without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was absent for the fourth straight game with an ankle injury.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool with 2:54 left to put Pittsburgh up 13-10. Justin Tucker tied the game with a 46-yard field goal.

The Steelers’ TJ Watt tied Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season.