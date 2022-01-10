Stars mourn the death of Bob Saget

The social networks are flooded with laments over the recent death of Bob sagetat the age of 65, which occurred in Orlando, Florida.

The actor and comedian is recognized for his appearances in “Full House” and as a narrator in “How I Met Your Mother.”

One of the first to utter his regret was John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on “Full House.”

“I am broken. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” he wrote.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. – John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Another actress who spoke out at the death of the actor was Kat Dennings, who was Bob’s daughter in the series “Training Dad.” Kat mentioned she was the most loving man she could ever meet.

“Oh God. Bob Saget. The most loving man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he was always so kind and protective. I am so sorry for his family.”

“I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful man. He always did everything possible to make me feel comfortable and talked non-stop about his children. Big loss,” wrote the actress illustrating her comment with a photo of both in the series in which shared credits.

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids from him. Such a loss pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW – Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

A comedian who added to the condolences was Adam Sandler, who on his Twitter account said: “Great man. Funny as hell. A great person. Love for Bob and all his family.”

Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family pic.twitter.com/qP5RvpM9an – Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 10, 2022

The writer and producer of 1970s sitcoms like “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times,” Norman Lear wrote his regret and how important his friend was to him.

“Bob Saget was a human being as loving as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved him more,” he commented on his Twitter next to a photo of both smiling.

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO – Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

In music it was also important, since the singer Kelly Clarkson through the Twitter of her morning program also wrote her regret for the sad news of the deceased comedian since he was as a special guest at the premiere of the second season of his program in September 2020 to sing songs from famous sitcoms from the past.

We’re devastated to hear of the passing of Bob Saget – he was a wonderful friend to our show and always brought smiles and laughter to the set. Bob, you will be missed by so many, including our Kelly Clarkson Show family. pic.twitter.com/oJWFlMSZzX – The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 10, 2022

Actress Kristy Swanson; the TV host, Andy Cohen; the American football player, Julian Edelman; were some of the celebrities who also shared their deepest condolences to the family and how sad the news was for them.

