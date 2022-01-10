Stars’ Funniest Early Jobs: What Duchess Meghan, Jennifer Aniston, And More Did Before Fame

Read the article

Similary, Leonardo Dicaprio He began appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s when he was a teenager. The Oscar winner booked his first recurring small screen job at just 15 when he played Garry Buckman in 12 episodes of Parenthood from 1990 to 1991. He continued to land roles and went on to play Luke Brower in Growing Pains for a year prior. to have his big break in the film industry by acting alongside Johnny depp in 1993 What’s Gilbert Grape Eating.

It took other celebrities like Taylor Swift, Megan fox, cardi b, duchess meghan Y Brad Pitt It took a little longer to get their big break in Hollywood though, so they had to work a number of one-time jobs to pay their bills, and they weren’t glamorous at all.