Starfield would already be in the final stage of its development, the current objective is to optimize and polish

It is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Starfield has been crowned as a future gem that It is the object of desire of practically all fans of science fiction and video games. Now that I’m hitting Mass Effect Legendary Edition hard and hard, I can’t help but think about what this new game from Bethesda has to offer exclusively for Xbox Series and PC.

From the statements of Todd Howard, we know that the intention is to make him something like a Skyrim in space. I do not know very well how to interpret that, but of course I am not wanting to find out. In addition, the launch day will come to Xbox Game Pass so what can you miss?

Starfield is almost ready

The fact is that a new report points out that the thick work of the game has already been done. That is, it is not Gold far from it, but it seems widely playable. So the studio is ready to go with the most tedious and necessary work, optimizations and fluency gains, as well as general improvements. Bethesda is working on implementing and improving the lighting system and some additional visuals.

We know it thanks to a video on the Skullzi channel, which has had access to a work presentation via LinkedIn. If you use the Microsoft social network regularly, you will know that many presentations, PDFs and slides are usually shared there. This in particular is the exact slide that confirms the above:

In addition, the research work carried out by Skullzi reveals that the company advises those who want to join, they must do so by performing optimization and testing tasks on the final hardware. Is it possible that the game will arrive before November 11, which is its release date? I doubt it, this process is usually slow and chaotic, so these additional months will serve to offer a better and more polished product.