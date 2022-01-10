Sommer Ray drops massive sum on new house

Ads

Instagram star Sommer Ray has turned his popularity on the social media platform into a thriving business and is ready to step up his digs. He started the new year by purchasing a new home in the San Fernando Valley for more than $ 1.4 million. Ray, 25, has more than 26.8 million followers on Instagram and recently partnered with Imarais Beauty.

Ray bought a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Los Angeles for $ 1.45 million, TMZ reported Sunday. The house has several features that will soon become secondary items in your Instagram photos, including a gourmet kitchen, a swimming pool, a pool house, and a giant backyard. SGS Estates’ Stephen Sweeney represented Ray at the sale.

Ray is also a fitness model who has tried to break the stereotypes of Instagram models who became famous just because of their looks. He started posting photos when he was 15 years old and quickly amassed 40,000 followers. Ray grew up in Colorado, but moved to Los Angeles to seek new opportunities.

“I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, in the middle of nowhere,” Ray told Forbes in 2018. “I was raising chickens in 4-H. He was really good at it! I have all the blue ribbons. She was a rodeo princess. I’m a country girl, not a fake. When I go to Country Jam, and I’m in cowboy boots, people always say, ‘She’s fake. I’m like, ‘No. I was in 4H! ‘”

Ray’s goal in 2018 was to create a larger female fan base and promote a healthy lifestyle. He turned down plastic surgery and, as a former bodybuilder, he wants to improve his body naturally. “I just want to promote a healthy and natural lifestyle,” he told Forbes. I’m really against plastic surgery and all that. I am also trying to grow my business. I’m trying to become a businesswoman. “

His businesses include his website Sommer Ray Shop and Imarais Beauty, a brand of herbal skincare gummies. In 2020, she joined Imarais after co-founder Felicia Hershenhorn got in touch. “I approached Sommer at the beginning of the pandemic to be the CIO because of his track record of innovation in the wellness space,” Hershenhorn told Forbes in June 2021.

“I don’t think social media is going anywhere,” Ray also told Forbes. “There is no escape. I want to have both. Obviously, Instagram is where my business lives and where my fans are, but I also want to reach people outside of that and not just live and die for my Instagram.

Ray is also famous for briefly dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly before beginning to date Megan Fox. During a March 2021 appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Ray appeared to hint that Kelly cheated on her with Fox. When they broke up on In April 2020, Kelly publicly accused Ray of breaking up with him on his birthday. After that, Ray said he was the subject of death threats from Kelly’s fans.

