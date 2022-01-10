so you can easily link your WhatsApp Web

At present, the operating system of Android Auto, developed by Google, which is being incorporated into numerous vehicles to assist drivers with their tools with functions from their system of navigation, the connectivity of Spotify to select or change songs in the car and many more options.

These and other functions will help you a lot when driving your car, but some are restricted, such as WhatsApp instant messaging services that are not available, but we will show you how you can access this digital platform.

Of course, for some good reason the use of this must be limited application, and if you want to use it you should do it responsibly or when the car is immobile.

The obstacles that the technology company has put to some functions in Android Auto have been overcome by the users of this service, as they have managed to enable Youtube, DTT and even internet browsers, when Google did not allow the installation of de Google Chrome even.

What you will need to achieve the goal of connecting to WhatsApp with this technology download the APK known as Web View Auto from your own site Internet. Then you have to enter Android Auto, where the parameters for developers are enabled, which will allow you to install a program created by third parties.

By connecting your cell phone where the corresponding APK is stored, you can start it up and grant it the permissions requested by the app. When everything is ready, what follows is to open it and the default web browser will appear on the screen, DuckDuckGo, which has a good reputation in terms of security and privacy for users of the service.

This web portal will provide you with an on-screen keyboard, which does not come from the factory with Android Auto. So you just have to type in the address of WhatsApp Web to go to the digital portal and what follows is as simple as logging in as you normally do, scanning the QR code that appears on the screen with your smartphone.

With these steps your WhatsApp account will be linked to your car so that you stay connected, but try to be careful when using it, as we said because it is your responsibility to stay focused on the wheel and the road, so those distractions should be left for a time when you are not moving.

