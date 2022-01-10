Six-pack: how to get one with 4 exercises that you should start doing now

Thick arms, wide back, six-pack: the trinity of male self-optimization in a nutshell. Let’s face it, these are the attributes we all want, and if they’re correct, the rest is cosmetic.

Today we have chosen the six-pack of this triumvirate. Of three, is the goal of fitness meanest and most difficult. Together with the experts at Freeletics, the number one fitness app in Europe, we’ve looked at some unusual methods you can use to give your core training a new boost.

Six-packs are created in the kitchen

Bad news first: the six-packs are 80% made in the kitchen. Everyone has a six pack because our abdominal muscles are always segmented. The stupid thing is, it’s usually hidden under a layer of body fat. Without the proper diet, you will never see your six-pack, and without a permanently healthy lifestyle, it will disappear faster than it came.

So here’s an entry tip: if you want a highly visible six pack, don’t focus too much on the coreBut always incorporate intense interval runs, bodyweight sessions or dumbbell training, this burns a lot of calories and reduces belly fat. And then another ugly truth: we reduce body fat through diet and exercise creating a negative energy balance. It means “eat less than we consume.”

The perfect exercise routine to achieve a six-pack of steel

So with that being said, we can focus on the actual topic of basic training. We all have a workout routine and our favorite exercises that we like to repeat over and over again.

But that is precisely where the error lies: training means exposing the body to stimuli to which it adapts and in the process reaches a higher level. So if we don’t constantly change the stimulus, progress doesn’t happen. The best way to achieve this adaptation is through new variations of exercises.

4 exercises for a perfect six-pack

Next, We’ve rounded up four unusual exercises that will give your core workout a boost.

Inverted corkscrew