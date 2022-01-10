Six Movies That Tell You Why Las Vegas Is Sin City

Las Vegas is a city built around gambling and entertainment. It’s famous for its casinos, with their no deposit bonuses, and shows, but if you look beyond the bright lights, Las Vegas also has some great neighborhoods and schools. No matter what your favorite part of it is, it is a lovely city and Hollywood knows this very well and has made the most of it. That’s why he’s given us all kinds of Vegas-related movies over the years, and here are just a few.

casino

Casino is a must-see 1995 Martin Scorsese movie about the mob. The film is based on the homonymous book by Nicholas Pileggi. Set in Las Vegas in 1973, it stars Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci. The film follows Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a professional gambler and manager of one of the largest casinos in Las Vegas, who is a member of the mob.

Sharon Stone was nominated for an Oscar for best actress in 1996, but did not take the award home, however, she did manage to take the Golden Globe for best actress. Cahiers du Cinéma magazine included it in the top ten films of 1996.

Hangover in Las Vegas

The Hangover may be considered the best comedy of the decade, and with good reason. It achieved commercial success and is a hilarious movie that tells the story of some guys who go to Las Vegas for a bachelor party.

A film in which the famous saying “what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas” is evident. A night of chaos in which friends lose the protagonist of the night: the boyfriend! From there, things get comically chaotic as they try to locate him.

The Gambler

A 2014 film directed by Rupert Wyatt, The Gambler focuses on the nastier aspects of the game with a plot based on a man who loses everything to his addiction to gambling. First he lost his own money, then his girlfriend’s and his mother’s, and finally he got into a really dangerous debt situation.

What caused a literature teacher to become addicted to gambling and ruin his life? Learn by watching “The Player.”

Royal Casino

Casino Royale was Daniel Craig’s big screen debut as the legendary agent James Bond, released in 2006. It was directed by Martin Campbell, based on the novel by Ian Fleming. Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen and Judi Dench were part of the cast. The film follows the British spy on a mission to stop and destroy the terrorist network created by Le Chiffre. To do this, you must beat him in an extremely dangerous game of poker at Casino Royale.

He received nine BAFTA nominations, including Best Actor and Best Screenplay, and took home the award in the Best Sound category. At the Academy Awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Film, it won the award for best action film. It was nominated for several awards, including Best Screenplay at the Edgar Allan Poe Awards. Therefore, it has 44 nominations and 26 victories.

21 blackjack

In 2008, director Robert Luketic released 21: Black Jack, based on the true story of the MIT Blackjack Team, MIT’s famous blackjack team. It stars Jim Surgess, Kevin Spacey, and Colin Angle. The film narrates the triumph of a group of university students, who use mathematics and statistics to develop the mathematical key that allows them to win in Las Vegas casinos, and thus be able to pay their tuition.

From Vegas to Macau

Lastly, what could be more appropriate than combining two of the world’s most famous gaming cities? In 2014, Wong Jing premiered From Las Vegas to Macau, as part of a successful Asian trilogy. Starring Chow-Yun Fat, Nicholas Tse, and Chapman To. The film follows Ken’s return to Macau from Las Vegas after his retirement from the casinos. Upon arrival, he is reunited with Benz and his son Cool. Before being killed by a gang of criminals, Cool’s stepbrother hides evidence of a crime in a stuffed animal. If Ken and Cool want to get on with their lives, they must face the killers.

If you like the world of casinos, these movies are perfect for you. You can see what it’s like to be on both sides of the table and watch things go from bad to worse in these entertaining movies. From bachelor parties that go awry, to college students using their math skills at the blackjack tables, Hollywood has provided us with memorable casino-related entertainment over time.