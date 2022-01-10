Shiloh Jolie-Pitt set the trend with an iconic hairstyle inspired by her dad Brad Pitt

A ponytail in her hair turned into a bun It is the hairstyle that is causing a sensation on social networks. Why? Because apparently it is one of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Favorite Styles, fifteen years old, one of the daughters of the ex-actor partner, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie, which also is inspired by a look from his father.

After his red carpet appearance in the film Eternals, in which her mother is the protagonist, Shiloh became the sensation of the networks with a very feminine look: loose and long hair and natural makeup that enhanced her beauty.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt at one of the Eternals premieres

In any case, it was not the only time that the daughter of the actors attracted attention for her style, but rather her low tail turned into a bun has also given something to talk about. Not only did she wear this hairstyle to the red carpet, but it has become her ally for both a formal outing and informal events.

The striking thing about this look is that surely is inspired by his father, who also uses it when she wears long hair. For example, he did so at the 2021 Oscars when he appeared with an impeccable tuxedo and the messy bun hairstyle that relaxed his elegance and that he had already used on previous occasions. Therefore, it is not crazy to think that his daughter Shiloh relied on him to adopt the hairstyle, which seems so comfortable and flattering.

In English, this hairstyle has a name and is named bun. In the case of males, they refer to him as man bun.

The actor with the “bun” hairstyle

Brad Pitt angry at Angelina

In recent weeks, versions of a new conflict emerged between Brad and Angelina. Apparently, the actor was upset that his ex-wife exposed her children in the different premieres of the film Eternals, which hit theaters last November.

According to New York Post, Pitt was angered to see his sons in the red carpets from Chloé Zhao’s film, from the one that took place in Los Angeles to those in Rome and London. “Angelina is using the boys”, a person close to Pitt told the publication.

In turn, the source provided details about how the actor feels about it. “It is very difficult to understand how this conduct of parading them around is in their best interest, Brad never shows boys publicly, and hardly ever talks about them“He said on behalf of the actor.