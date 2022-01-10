She was an actress on Televisa and is now a goalkeeper in the Liga MX Femenil with the Águilas del América

The Liga MX Women continues in the process of expansion, and in recent days, a particular case caught the attention of Mexican soccer. It’s about the player Maya Tierrablanca, who served as an actress for Televisa, and today seeks to gain a foothold in the sports field.

With only 15 years old, Maya Tierrablanca is part of the U-17 team of Club América, a category that makes its debut in the Liga MX Femenil. With past on the television screen, the young goalkeeper now seeks to make a place on the field of play, where he will have to convince coach Lorena Galindo.

In the beginning, the today goalkeeper studied at the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of Televisa. There, She started when she was just eight years old, and it didn’t take long for her to participate as an actress: she got prominent roles in “La rosa de Guadalupe” and “Como dice el saying.”

Nevertheless, His life took a turn in 2019, when he joined the ranks of Club América. Since then, he has been part of the practices in Coapa, and in November 2021 he had his long-awaited debut with the U-17 team., in a friendly contest. There, he will now seek to establish himself until he makes his debut with the main draw of the Eagles, just as he did. Renata masciarelli, one of the players with whom she shared training sessions.

The truth is that with the notorious advances in women’s football worldwide, these types of stories do not stop appearing, and even the creation of the U-17 category could mean a very important advance for the new generations of players who aspire to gain a foothold in the sports world.