Selena Gomez is already working on her new album | Music

It’s only been six months since Selena Gomez launch Revelation, his highly anticipated work entirely in Spanish that left us songs like Dance with Me, but he’s already working on new music. In fact, this same Friday, August 27, he released his song with Camilo: 999. A song that has driven fans of both artists crazy from the moment it was announced.

But the thing does not stop there, far from it! Selena Gomez is already working on new music, as confirmed to Hulu in an interview. When the singer has been asked if she is preparing new songs, the young woman has not hesitated to answer:

“I am very excited and I have a lot to say.” Also, as confirmed, it will be an album. Come on, we’re going to have Selena for a while. And we couldn’t be happier!

“I feel very lucky. I say it because I love what I do and I couldn’t do it if it didn’t work. “, has finished saying.

Although the singer has not given more details, everything indicates that it could be the natural continuation of Rare, the album he released in 2020 and with which he got his first number 1 on Billboard thanks to Lose You To Love Me.

Of course, these words have driven fans crazy and in a few minutes social networks have gone crazy. This album would be the fourth of his career after Stars Dance, Revival Y Rare not counting the ones she released under the name Selena and de Scene. Nor have we counted the EPs he has released over the years. And it is that the star has not stopped working at any time

Selena Gomez receives praise for her new series

The actress is in full promotion of her new series: Only Murders in the Building. The series, which premieres on the Hulu platform in the United States, has received all kinds of positive reviews from journalists. In fact, on the famous website Rotten Tomatoes it has achieved a score of 100%. Quite a feat. Nor has his interpretation been left behind, which has attracted attention.

The series, where he shares the limelight with Steve Martin and Martin Short, tells the story of three neighbors who share his obsession with real crime and suddenly find themselves involved in one of them.