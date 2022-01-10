Sarah Jessica Parker wore Colombian jewelry: the pieces are by designer Paula Mendoza

Sarah Jessica Parker reacts at the red carpet premiere of the ‘Sex and The City’ sequel, ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City, US December 8, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs

Through her social networks, the Colombian designer, Paula Mendoza, celebrated one of the most recent appearances of the American actress Sarah Jessica Parker, in the reboot of the popular series ‘Sex & The City’ called ‘And Just Like That’. The renowned actress, who has been described by fashion experts as an icon in respective issues when it comes to dressing, wore a necklace from the Mendoza brand. And Just Like That. Sarah Jessica Parker, one of my favorite fashion icons, wore our ‘Magdalena’ necklace ”, the national creator wrote excitedly, next to a photo in which the interpreter is seen wearing the accessory.

Paula Mendoza is born in Bogotá and is a social communicator and journalist by profession. According to what is described in the biography of the jewelry creator on her website, it was in 2003 that she realized that her passion was far from what she had really decided to study. In 2004 he moved to Washington, in the United States, to study Sculpture at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design. Thanks to his new knowledge, he managed to create a group of loyal clients who kept an eye on his work.

His brand has reached highly reputable accessories stores such as Net-A-Porter, Saks, Harvey Nichols and Bergdorf Goodman. She has also been recognized for her work by specialized media such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, InStyle and W Magazine, among others. His project aims at sustainable creation and highlighting his Colombian roots. “Each material cast into its pieces is ethically sourced and conflict-free. The brand also defends sustainable production practices and invests in the economic growth of local artisans. “, it reads on the Mendoza website.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is not the first celebrity to wear her pieces, on the contrary, she joins the list of several national and international personalities who have been captivated by her designs. In 2014, Paula Mendoza was awarded by the then Colombian president, Juan Manuel Santos, as one of the 100 most influential people outside the country. Likewise, he received, in 2019, the award “Star Colombians” for being an influential Colombian abroad. In 2020, Forbes featured Paula Mendoza as one of the 50 most influential creative personalities in Colombia, along with artists such as Fernando Botero, Doris Salcedo, Sofía Vergara, Esteban Cortázar, and Shakira.

“Our dedication to quality goes beyond materials. We seek to do conscious business in every decision, big or small. All of our materials are sourced ethically and meticulously. For every piece and collection, there is a hand-in-hand connection, and we are dedicated to supporting our community of artisans and creatives in Colombia. In this way, we all grow together ”, he argued on his website.

In her Instagram account, in addition to the American actress, different personalities are seen posing with her pieces. Among the photographs are Laura Tobón, Toya Montoya, Cristina Warner, Goyo, Lauren Santo Domingo, Kylie Jenner, Catalina Maya, Selena Gómez, among others.

“I did not do it for her, it is part of my jewelry collection and some time ago the stylists asked us for pieces. It’s a lottery and I was just watching the series and I hadn’t realized it, then I saw that she was wearing the Magdalena Necklace. It’s so exciting, she’s an icon and set the tone for a 30-year-old New York woman’s style“Said the designer, on the morning of January 10, in an interview with W Radio.

