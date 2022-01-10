Sandra Bullock sells her spectacular apartment in a Los Angeles skyscraper for 3.9 million euros

Sandra Bullock celebrate the success of Unforgivable on Netflix putting one of his properties up for sale: an apartment in the Sierra Towers skyscraper in Los Angeles. Those interested who have 3.9 million euros will be neighbors of other famous people in the star system.

Sandra Bullock has returned to success on Netflix with Unforgivable, a title that is about to sneak into the 10 most viewed movies on the streaming platform. The success of the actress’s latest feature film, in which she is also an executive producer, is accompanied by the news of the sale of her apartment in the skyscraperSierra Towers, located in the city of Los Angeles.

The property, which also belonged to Matthew perry, the famous actor from the television series Friends, since 2014 is part of the real estate portfolio of the Oscar-winning actress, known for her films such as Gravity, Oceans 8 or The Blind Side: A Possible Dream. Bullock has closed 2021 with the decision to put this apartment up for sale for 3.9 million euros.

The house is located on the 22nd floor of the Mid Century architecture building and offers a fabulous view of the entire city, as well as the Pacific Ocean. A surface 158 square meters, the advertisement for sale defines the apartment as “one of the most valuable and desirable properties in the entire building.” It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, hallway, kitchen, dining room, main room with wraparound floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a garage for two vehicles.

Bedroom of the apartment sold by Sandra Bullock in the Sierra Towers skyscraper in Los Angeles.



Sierra Towers skyscraper in Los Angeles where the apartment sold by Sandra Bullock is.



Terrace of the apartment sold by Sandra Bullock in the Sierra Towers skyscraper in Los Angeles.



The apartment with views that Sandra Bullock sells

All spaces have balconies from which to take advantage of the views from the city of Los Angeles to the max. Note that it is not suitable for people with vertigo. In addition, its future owners will also be able to make use of common areas that include a sauna, swimming pool, gym and 24-hour private security.

When Bullock sells the apartment located in the 31 floors, you will still be able to choose where to live. It features a cabin in Beverly Hills, a townhouse in New York, a mansion in Austin, Texas, a vacation home in New Orleans, and a mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills, to name a few.

In addition, she still owns a second apartment in the same Sierra Towers, so whoever decides to acquire the luxurious property for sale, You can boast of having the same Sandra Bullock as a neighbor, in addition to Adam Sandler, Kelly Osbourne or Courtney Cox.

Dining room of the apartment sold by Sandra Bullock in the Sierra Towers skyscraper in Los Angeles.



Living room of the apartment sold by Sandra Bullock in the Sierra Towers skyscraper in Los Angeles.

