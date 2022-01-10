Safely, Medicine and Dentistry students begin classes in UAEH – NEWSHIDALGO

* About 1,700 Medicine students and 390 Dentistry students return to classrooms

PACHUCA DE SOTO, JAN 10 / NEWS HIDALGO /. – With strict adherence to biosafety protocols, the students of the academic areas of Medicine and Dentistry of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH) began on Monday, January 10, face-to-face classes in a staggered manner.

As determined by the Institutional Health Safety Commission of this house of studies, only the students returned to the classrooms with the complete vaccination chart. Those who still do not have the biological take the subjects virtually, through various strategies that have been proposed such as the recording of the lessons and remote activities that are available on the Garza Platform.

Classes began very early this day at the Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa), where sanitary protocols were followed, such as measuring the oxygenation level, taking temperature, constantly applying antibacterial gel, wearing KN95 face masks, maintaining distance of 1.5 meters between people and wash hands frequently.

About 1,700 students returned from the Bachelor of Surgeon who are in the first to ninth semester distributed in the ICSa, the higher schools of Huejutla (ESH), Tepeji del Río (ESTe) and Tlahuelilpan (ESTl), as well as in the facilities of the University City of Tulancingo.

In turn, 390 students returned from the Bachelor of Dental Surgeon from the sixth to the ninth semester who are trained at the Institute of Health Sciences. The campus authorities will announce when students from third to fifth years will be able to join, as well as those from first and second, so they are asked to remain attentive to the information. In general, 805 students are enrolled in this educational program.

It is worth mentioning that at this time adjustments are made to the dental clinics, in order to follow the protocols established by the health authorities and that students can take their practical subjects safely.

For its part, the Latin American Center for Medical Education by Simulation (CLEMPS) asks students to make an appointment in the system to be able to enter the areas, where they place a maximum of four students in seven scenarios they have.

Various actions have been designed in this medical simulation complex to be able to continue with the practices. During the confinement stage, activities were carried out in a virtual way, however, in mid-2021 it was reactivated and in November the “bubble groups” were used, so that 280 students were attended per workshop without incidents.

The ICSa maintains constant communication with its students through the tutors in charge, where the mechanisms of the classes are reported, in addition to keeping a record of who is in the classrooms and who is virtually.

This morning the director of the educational campus, Adrián Moya Escalera, took a tour, where he attentively requested the students to comply with the provisions of the Institutional Health Safety Protocol and the guidelines for restoring activities.

He stressed that epidemiological surveillance is permanently maintained and that in case of having symptoms, it will be necessary to go immediately to the University Medical Service for evaluation.

Meanwhile, the Garzabús University Transport enabled various routes to safely take students from the higher schools of Huejutla, Tepeji, the University City of Tulancingo, as well as Pachuca and its metropolitan area to their destination.

The service hours and their addresses are available in the following link for consultation: https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/transporte_universitario/index.html.