Rooney Mara, all the times she cried out to be Audrey Hepburn

Because of the way they dress, speak, move, on and off the big screen, Audrey hepburn (1929-1993) became one of the 20th century pop icons. Her candid, delicate image, her updos and her dresses have been replicated ad nauseam in paintings, posters and even in the costumes that are seen at every carnival. Hence, many film and music artists have at some time postulated themselves as his ‘heiresses’, from Ariadna Grande, Natalie Portman, Audrey tatoo or Alexa chung, until Anne Hathaway, Olivia Palermo, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Keira Knightly, Emily Ratajkowski, Penelope Cruz or Lily Collins. But of all of them, the actress who has taken the cat to the water to embody the Hollywood legend of the 50s and 60s In unforgettable films such as ‘Roman Holidays’, ‘Sabrina’ or ‘Breakfast at Diamonds’ it has been Rooney mara, which has been fascinating audiences for more than a decade with its moving roles in ‘Millennium: men who did not love women’, ‘Carol’, ‘Her’ or ‘El callejón de los almas perdidas’, which will soon be released in Spain. . The two-time Oscar nominee, 36 years old and partner since 2016 of Joaquin Phoenix, with whom she has a year and a half son, has been called to reincarnate her in the next Apple ‘biopic’ about the life and career of the Mythical actress, icon of fashion and activism, for her work as a UNICEF ambassador. The address will be borne by Luca guadagnino, the acclaimed filmmaker of ‘Call me by your name’.

Little characterization work is going to give Mara to the hairdressing and makeup team, based on how she usually looks in her public appearances, on the Red carpet and in their instagram photos. True to herself, and to the eternal Hepburn style, these are the most characteristic features of her ‘look’ that have made her win the role.

Bushy eyebrows and porcelain skin The visionary Hepburn wore some bushy, natural and thick eyebrows that had little to do with the fine and curves that were worn at the time and that Marilyn Monroe or Grace Kelly wore. She was a pioneer in putting on makeup for thicken them and to frame her large, almond-shaped “fawn eyes” that only Italian make-up artist Alberto Rossi painted on her, skilled in also enhancing her immaculate and clear complexion. Several celebrities of our days, such as Cara Delevingne, Sofia Vergara or the daughter of Phil Collins, the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’, in addition to Mara, have been maintaining the trend of round eyebrows at the top. Like the ones that the Belgian actress wore when collecting her Oscar for ‘Roman Holidays’, in 1954, which was further marked by adding drama and millimeters with a brown pencil.

All current heiresses of the Audrey Hepburn style have at some time cut their bangs like that of the admired actress. Called ‘baby bang’ by the American media, the hard and short bangs that the actress made fashionable in the 50s is still raging today. Mara has exploited that hairstyle on several occasions, such as at the ‘Vanity’ party after the 2012 Oscars (pictured below) or at the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards, almost a carbon copy of Hepburn’s immortal ‘look’ in the Billy Wilder’s 1954 ‘Sabrina’.

Both Audrey Hepburn and Rooney Mara stand out for a very similar physique, slim and always youthful. The first of them He was 1.70 meters tall and always around 49 kilos. She was a survivor of the Second World War and suffered great hardships from which her constitution suffered. Your son Luca dotti, fruit of his second marriage to the Italian Andrea Dotti, explained that “at the end of the war, he was very close to death. He survived on nettles and tulip bulbs, and water to fill his stomach. At that time, it was a teenager of about 1.67 meters. He weighed 39 kilos. He had jaundice and edema. Had anemia all his life, probably as a consequence of that diet … “. Thanks to dance, a discipline that she studied and practiced all her life, she always maintained a slender and candid image. Mara also shares a delicate bone structure, although it is somewhat shorter. It measures 1.60 meters and weighs around 50 kilos. Besides, his vegan lifestyle helps you maintain your slim figure. Has its own garden On the slopes of Hollywood where he lives with Joaquin phoenix, and his son, River.

Black dress and high heel Although at one time he also chose the rose and cakes for her ‘outfits’, Hepburn had a wardrobe full of neutral tones and, above all, of infallible black-white pair. That was his quintessential ‘dress code’, and safe bet of elegance, sophistication and style, which, on party nights always adorned with matching high heels. For its contemporary best replicant, black is almost a usual uniform in finery and ‘red carpets’. Of this color and gothic style was the stunning stitched lace stitching by Alexander McQueen who walked through the Dolby Theater at the 2020 Oscars (bottom photo), or the ‘givenchy couture’ with sequins, short sleeves and a layered ruffle skirt and ankle-tied stilettos that she wore at the Gotham Awards last November in New York.

