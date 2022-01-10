Rocky IV’s Stallone Cut already has a release date

Sylvester Stallone finally revealed that his remake of Rocky iv, that he announced last year, already has a release date: will hit theaters on November 11.

Rocky iv it is not at all the best film of the saga, but it does include one of the most memorable matches and one of the most emotional training sequences of the entire franchise, but it did include revealed the strongest enemy Rocky faced: Iván Drago, a less empathic cunt machine than Paulie’s robot.

A new poster for the film was also revealed:

Stallone announced last year that he was working on his own director’s court of Rocky iv featuring scenes that didn’t make it into the original film version, including some deleted scenes from Paulie’s robot, and a particular moment where Iván smiles in the middle of the press conference. The rest is a mystery.

On his Instagram account, Stallone confirmed that the film will be released in theaters in the United States in November in a 4K format, and that it will be titled Rocky IV: Director’s Cut, although in April this edition had been titled Rocky Vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut.

Rocky IV’s Stallone’s Cut, the legendary Sly also revealed that he is writing a series of a teenage Rocky which will narrate the origins of the character before becoming a professional boxer, while visualizing the context of “the most transformative generation in modern history: the sixties ”. The show is not yet a fact, but if it came true it could have at least 10 episodes and would span “A few seasons”.

