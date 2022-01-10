Roberto Matosas: The Medicine of Happiness. Dr. Paloma Fuentes

Paloma warns us against ADHD (Life Coping Deficit Disorder) by relegating our health and mental strength to the background and, for the “Happiness Revolution”, she proposes her Happynet programwith 20 skills to improve our mental quality:

Linguistic intelligence (impossible not to refer to Luis Castellanos). Language as a motivating, inspiring and therapeutic energy, for us and our environment. Concentrated attention: Focus. Remember that the brain is focused on an idea; you choose whether it is positive or destructive as a consequence of negative self-talk. Intention to be happy. Desire and conscious, active will. Introspective leadership: intimate and permanent commitment to the self and to one’s own ability to discern, accept and overcome challenges and obstacles, and to transform them into development opportunities. Equanimity: keep our mind calm in the face of external stimuli. Let’s turn unpleasant emotions into simple sensations. Tranquillity: ability to keep emotions in order. “Slow Life”. Generosity: ability to reduce our “toxic ego” by opening up to others. Time, presence, opinion, listening, mindfulness are human superpowers. Gratitude: esteem and appreciation for the self. Give thanks every day, keep a gratitude journal, create your gratitude talismans, give away a first aid kit for the soul. Compassion: ability to transform any negative external stimulus, individual or group, into positive self-responses of recognition, connection and collaboration with those who created it. Compassion (“compassionate firmness”, Imelda Rodríguez) as a “new survival strategy” and Leadership. Detachment: ability to fully enjoy what fills our life, freeing ourselves from our fear of losing it. Acceptance: ability to adjust our mental resources to the circumstances of the environment, reinforcing them during the process. Take out that firefighter that we all carry inside and decide from Love. Adaptation: ability to face all the adversities that come into our life, small and large, generating an attitude of learning and growth. Appreciation: ability to extract the positive meaning of everything that happens. Of the 60,000 daily thoughts that we have, less than 5% are conscious (the rest are automatic). We are the salchemists of our beliefs and we have to design the pantone of our thoughts. Sorry: ability to healthily metabolize traumatic effects from other people in our mind. Open your jails and, in the movie of your life, change roles (from victim to protagonist). Optimism: natural disposition to work every day so that things happen in their most favorable way. Infodiet, closeness to nature, vaccinate against “complaining”, spread optimism, renew the illusion (for example, at the beginning of the year), three daily positive affirmations. Self care: ability to identify what you need to have a full life in all areas and work every day to obtain it. Sleep, diet, use of talent, intestinal macrobiota. Caring for the other: care for it, value it and protect it with the same interest with which you take care of yourself. UBUNTU, SAWABONA. Give good conversations, sincere compliments, smiles, help, time, understanding, kindness. Purpose: firm commitment to achieve your goals with passion, giving them a meaningful meaning for you and for the world. Ask yourself WHO do you want to be when you grow up, draw your Map of Meaning and delve into the “For what?” Make your life a “best-seller”. Curiosity: the mental energy that drives us to permanently extend the boundaries of our attention to make our inner and outer world grow. SpA as “Health for Love”. Learn, investigate, review prejudices, make mistakes to win. Altruism: natural or acquired disposition to achieve happiness by investing one’s own energy in promoting and achieving the happiness of others. Use your extraordinary lens and become a source, channel or reservoir of happiness.

Happiness, Paloma Fuentes teaches us, is “the state of mind that allows the brain to build health and quality life”. If we vitamin the mind, we make our life better. The action plan is to train with BeSOS (“Be”, Ser; “SOS”, Help) for 15-20 minutes, each of these plots.

Source: Tecno Talent, Juan Carlos Cubeiro, January 2.2022.

