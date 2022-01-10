Robert Downey Jr., Adam Sandler and more figures are nominated for worst actors – Metro Ecuador

On April 24, the ceremony of Golden Razzie Awards Ceremony, a day before the Oscars. Once again, as in all its editions, the worst cinema will be awarded in 2020.

For the 2021 edition we have important figures and others already known to dispute in each category, as the worst of the worst. Among the nominated Hollywood stars are: Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Bruce Willis and the almost inevitable Adam Sandler.

One of the big surprises was the Wonder Woman 1984 film. One of the great bets of Warner and DC appears nominated as worst remake or sequel. Let us remember that the film, starring Gal Gadot, went from more to less and the coronavirus pandemic was one of the causes.

Without further ado, we will tell you all the nominees for the Razzie 2021. And, for you, What movies and actors were the worst in cinema?

Worst movie

365 days

Absolute Proof

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Fantasy island

Music

Worst actor

Robert Downey Jr. for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Mike Lindell for Absolute Proof

Michelle Morrone for 365 days

Adam Sandler for Hubie’s Halloween

David Spade for The Other Missy

Worst actress

Anne Hathaway for Her Last Wish and The Witches (by Roald Dahl)

Katie Holmes for The Boy: Brahms Curse and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson for Music

Lauren Lapkus for The Other Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, for 365 days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close for Hillbilly: A Country Elegy

Lucy Hale for Fantasy Island

Maggie Q by Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler for Music

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase by The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani for Borat, film sequel film

Shia LaBeouf on Account Pending

Arnold Schwarzenegger for The Mystery of the Dragon

Bruce Willis for Survive Tonight, Breach and Elite Mercenaries

Worst director

Charles Band for all three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes for 365 days

Stephen Gaghan for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Ron Howard for Hillbilly, A Country Elegy

Sia by Music

Worst script

365 days

All Barbie & Kendra movies

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Fantasy island

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

Worst remake or sequel

365 days

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Fantasy island

Hubie’s Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984

Worst on-screen combo

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani for Borat, film film sequel

Robert Downey Jr. and his unconvincing Welsh accent from The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Harrison Gord and his fake CGI dog for The Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade for The Other Missy

Adam Sandler and his hick voice for Hubie’s Halloween