Robert Downey Jr., Adam Sandler and more figures are nominated for worst actors – Metro Ecuador
On April 24, the ceremony of Golden Razzie Awards Ceremony, a day before the Oscars. Once again, as in all its editions, the worst cinema will be awarded in 2020.
For the 2021 edition we have important figures and others already known to dispute in each category, as the worst of the worst. Among the nominated Hollywood stars are: Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Bruce Willis and the almost inevitable Adam Sandler.
One of the big surprises was the Wonder Woman 1984 film. One of the great bets of Warner and DC appears nominated as worst remake or sequel. Let us remember that the film, starring Gal Gadot, went from more to less and the coronavirus pandemic was one of the causes.
Without further ado, we will tell you all the nominees for the Razzie 2021. And, for you, What movies and actors were the worst in cinema?
Worst movie
365 days
Absolute Proof
The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
Fantasy island
Music
Worst actor
Robert Downey Jr. for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
Mike Lindell for Absolute Proof
Michelle Morrone for 365 days
Adam Sandler for Hubie’s Halloween
David Spade for The Other Missy
Worst actress
Anne Hathaway for Her Last Wish and The Witches (by Roald Dahl)
Katie Holmes for The Boy: Brahms Curse and The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson for Music
Lauren Lapkus for The Other Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka, for 365 days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close for Hillbilly: A Country Elegy
Lucy Hale for Fantasy Island
Maggie Q by Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler for Music
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase by The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani for Borat, film sequel film
Shia LaBeouf on Account Pending
Arnold Schwarzenegger for The Mystery of the Dragon
Bruce Willis for Survive Tonight, Breach and Elite Mercenaries
Worst director
Charles Band for all three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes for 365 days
Stephen Gaghan for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
Ron Howard for Hillbilly, A Country Elegy
Sia by Music
Worst script
365 days
All Barbie & Kendra movies
The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
Fantasy island
Hillbilly, a rural elegy
Worst remake or sequel
365 days
The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
Fantasy island
Hubie’s Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984
Worst on-screen combo
Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani for Borat, film film sequel
Robert Downey Jr. and his unconvincing Welsh accent from The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
Harrison Gord and his fake CGI dog for The Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus and David Spade for The Other Missy
Adam Sandler and his hick voice for Hubie’s Halloween