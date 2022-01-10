Rescuing the soldier Cuitláhuac

“Let the salvation of the people be the supreme law.”

– Cicero.

When Steven spielberg and written by Rodat rodat, they considered making the film “Saving Private Ryan“(Saving Private Ryan) never imagined that the characters and the war plot of their feature film would find a kind of parallel story in their nation’s southern neighbor.

Thus the story played by the extraordinary actor Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller of the Army of the U.S and seven men (played by Tom sizemore, Edward burns, Barry pepper, Vin Diesel, Giovanni ribisi, Adam goldberg Y Jeremy davies) in search of a paratrooper, Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), who has lost his three brothers in combat, would be the very representation of a president and his entourage of faithful followers in times of the 4T.

And it is that what happens in Mexico and especially in Veracruz, makes us imagine the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador requesting his followers to rescue some political actors, who no matter how hard they try, are simply overwhelmed by their ignorance and inability to do public affairs.

The most tangible case of this crisis is faced by the 4T in Veracruz, where everyone seems to want to save soldier Cuitláhuac -similar to soldier Ryan- because the sacrifices of the reform wave have been such that he is the last of a species, incapable of attacking institutions, much less, against the people, for It is urgent to be saved.

The mistakes made in lawsuits between brothers, such as the Monreal case, where the systematic arrest of opponents led to the soldier Cuitláhuac García Jiménez to follow at face value the designs and impositions of a captain –President López- who, trying to arrest an ambitious and mean senator –for going against his holy will- has entrusted him with the suicidal mission of confronting him, knowing that he commissioner He must offer his life in the mission.

Thus, several local political actors have tried to support the rescue of the soldier Cuic, whom it seems that one of his own companions is trying to trap him, in order to arrive at the moment, to keep the glory and the honeys of his mission.

Anointed in his role as Judas – his current Secretary of Government- Eric Patrocinio Cisneros Burgos does everything possible to pretend to be good with Captain López, to the degree of publicly admitting (there is a video) that there will be no more protection in the entity than for a cartel that of Sinaloa, the same, to which the captain general of the nation , openly defends and protects – but the liberation of Ovid, the salutation to the Capo’s mother, Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera “El Chapo“, the breakfasts with the brother of the same – are the irrefutable proof of this policy.

Thus, only a few political actors have made a true defense at all costs of the state president, the cases of the deputy Juan Javier Gómez Cazarín they remain as evidence of those few foolproof loyalties, no matter how physical or even life goes on the mission.

Other of these cases have been made evident by secretaries such as Zenyazen Escobar García, Jose Luis Lima Franco or Hugo Gutierrez Maldonado, who have put all the resources at their disposal to support the suicide attempt to rescue soldier Cuic.

The reality is that we will not know if the soldier will be saved, but the truth is that, unlike the film, it would be expected that, from the very presidency of Mexico, an immediate rescue action will arrive, with an imminent and resounding cessation. of the Secretary of Government, who simply and simply does not intend to save the soldier Cuic, and if, on the contrary, he shows links and deals that put at risk the public credibility of an entire national political current – the 4T-.

Not separating and punishing characters of this line would be as much or equal to recognizing that in Mexico there is a “narco state” and that for the blond neighbors of the north is simply not convenient.

Failure to act with extreme intelligence, the Captain General of this story could end up being persecuted by the same US security agencies accused of crimes as serious, as those that led the Panamanian dictator and General Manuel Antonio Noriega, to be accused on charges of money laundering. money and drug trafficking and having ties to the cartel Medellin from Pablo Escobar.

But what need? The philosopher from Juárez would say.

At the time.

astrolabiopoliticomx@gmail.com

Twitter: @LuisBaqueiro_mx

