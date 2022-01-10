Rescuing the Cuitláhuac soldier – Newspaper Veraz





“Let the salvation of the people be the supreme law.” – Cicero.

When Steven Spielberg and written by Robert Rodat, they considered making the film “Saving Private Ryan ” (Saving Private Ryan) never imagined that the characters and war plot of their feature film would find some kind of parallel story in their nation’s southern neighbor.

Thus the story played by the extraordinary actor Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller of the United States Army and seven men (played by Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi, Adam Goldberg and Jeremy Davies) In search of a paratrooper, Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), who has lost his three brothers in combat, would be the very representation of a president and his retinue of loyal followers in the days of the 4T.

And it is that what happens in Mexico and especially in Veracruz, makes us imagine President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asking his followers to rescue some political actors, who no matter how hard they try, are simply overwhelmed by their ignorance and inability for public affairs .

The most tangible case of this crisis is faced by Q4 in Veracruz, where everyone seems to want to save soldier Cuitláhuac -similar to Private Ryan- because the sacrifices of the reform wave have been such that he is the last of a species, incapable of to attempt against the institutions, much less, against the people, therefore, it is urgent to be saved.

The mistakes made in lawsuits between siblings, such as the Monreal case, where the systematic arrest of opponents led the soldier Cuitláhuac García Jiménez to closely follow the designs and impositions of a captain – President López – who wanted to arrest an ambitious senator and vile – for going against his holy will – has entrusted him with the suicidal mission of confronting him, knowing that the commissioner will have to offer his life in the mission.

Thus, several local political actors have tried to support the rescue of the soldier Cuic, whom it seems that one of his own companions is trying to trap him, in order to arrive at the moment, to keep the glory and the honeys of his mission.

Anointed in his role as Judas – his current government secretary – Eric Patrocinio Cisneros Burgos does everything possible to try to look good with Captain López, to the extent of publicly admitting (there is a video) https://www.facebook.com/ Ventanaver1 / videos / 204233245182900 that in the entity there will be no more protection than for a cartel that of Sinaloa, the same, which the captain general of the nation, openly defends and protects – but the liberation of Ovidio, the salutation to the mother of the Capo, Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera “El Chapo”, the breakfasts with his brother – are the irrefutable proof of this policy.

Thus, only a few political actors have made a true defense at all costs of the state president, the cases of deputy Juan Javier Gómez Cazarín remain as evidence of those few foolproof loyalties, regardless of whether the mission is physical or even life.

Other of these cases have been made evident by secretaries such as Zenyazen Escobar García, José Luis Lima Franco or Hugo Gutiérrez Maldonado, who have put all the resources at their disposal to support the suicidal attempt to rescue the soldier Cuic.

The reality is that we will not know if the soldier will be saved, but the truth is that, unlike the film, it would be expected that, from the very presidency of Mexico, an immediate rescue action will arrive, with an imminent and resounding cessation. of the Secretary of the Government, who simply and simply does not intend to save the soldier Cuic, and if, on the contrary, he shows links and deals that put at risk the public credibility of an entire national political current – the 4T-.

Not separating and punishing characters of this line would be as much or equal to recognizing that in Mexico there is a “narco state” and that for the blond neighbors of the north is simply not appropriate.

Failure to act with extreme intelligence, the Captain General of this story could end up being persecuted by the same US security agencies accused of crimes as serious, as those that led the Panamanian dictator and General Manuel Antonio Noriega, to be accused on charges of money laundering. money and drug trafficking and of having ties to Pablo Escobar’s Medellín cartel.

But what need? The philosopher from Juárez would say.

At the time.

