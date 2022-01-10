Reconciliation? They capture Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together again
Mexico City.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they were seen together again in Miami, where they were walking with their dog that was allegedly acquired by both.
In a video obtained by TMZ, the three were seen in a local park.
The golden retriever named Tarzan walked ahead on a leash held by Mendes, 23, while the singer of “Don’t Go Yet”, 24, walked alongside them.
Mendes wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, while Hair she wore a beige dress with her hair falling just above her shoulders.
The pop star couple announced their breakup in November 2021 and posted a joint statement on their two pages of Instagram.
“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever,” the statement read.
“We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future. Camila and Shawn”.
But after being caught again, rumors about a possible reconciliation They have not been slow to jump.
On the other hand, the artist of “In My Blood” She recently took to social media to express her discomfort with social media following her separation from Hair.
“I’m having a bit of a problem with social media right now and my relationship with it. But I have a lot of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on, “he shared on Instagram.