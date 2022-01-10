Reconciliation? They capture Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together again

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they were seen together again in Miami, where they were walking with their dog that was allegedly acquired by both.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the three were seen in a local park.

The golden retriever named Tarzan walked ahead on a leash held by Mendes, 23, while the singer of “Don’t Go Yet”, 24, walked alongside them.

Mendes wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, while Hair she wore a beige dress with her hair falling just above her shoulders.