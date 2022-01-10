Reactions sparked by Matt Damon’s cryptocurrency announcement

History is full of cassis, of those who almost ventured, who almost succeeded, “a Matt Damon dressed in black tells the camera as he walks through a virtual” museum of courage “in which a series of landmarks are exposed of human achievements. “Then there are others: those who embrace the moment and commit themselves,” he continues. The video clip ends with Damon telling us: “Luck favors the brave”.

It could be a promo video for all sorts of things: a new trailer for the Bourne franchise movie; an ad for a brand of outdoor clothing; even a recruitment drive for the armed forces or some other activity that requires a level of bravery. But it is neither of those things. After what Damon seriously utters his last sentence, what he’s selling is finally revealed: crypto.com.

The announcement of the cryptocurrency platform and NFT, which aired in October but went viral in recent days after appearing during an NFL game, is not liking. The verdict of the internet seems to be quite unanimous: the announcement is “of other people’s pain”; “Pretty despicable.”

That’s right. Equating some of the greatest human achievements in history with buying strings of digital ones and zeros that represent cryptocurrency tokens or NFTs of boring apes is ridiculous, as is the idea that this should be considered brave (reckless is a very different thing). But the ad is more than despicable: There is something grotesque about seeing a man whose net worth was recently valued at $ 170 million, flaunting a platform that is already making so much money that he can afford to spend $ 700. million to change the name of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to Crypto.com Arena.

One must always be cautious when it comes to “saying that a maximum was reached” in any market, especially in the one of the cryptocurrencies. There is no set of fundamental factors that can be used to measure whether prices are too high or too low; it’s a market whose main driver seems to be whatever Elon Musk recently decided to tweet; one of whose main components is based on a meme of a joke dog. But the backlash to the announcement seems like a sign of a market that lost some of its spark. Bitcoin is trading around the $ 46,000 mark, after losing a third of its value since hitting its all-time high in November; Dogecoin has lost nearly four-fifths of its value since last May.

The lukewarm reaction to the announcement suggests that the mood has changed since the exuberance of 2021, when the “LOL” factor seemed to become a real market driver. There also seems to be a growing recognition that the cryptocurrency market is similar to a Ponzi or pyramid scheme. This idea spread so widely that crypto guys even started to champion the idea of ​​these schemes. Join a pyramid. It’s not a bubble unless it bursts, “wrote a cryptoblogger in a post called” In Praise of Ponzis. ”

Crypto.com He wouldn’t tell the Financial Times how much Damon was paid for his appearance, but the company is said to have spent over $ 100 million on the ‘Luck Favors the Brave’ campaign, the total budget for Damon’s last movie, the box office flop The Last Duel. So it can probably be assumed that this is a pretty decent payday for the actor, presumably from what Damon, who has spoken out about climate change and its impact on water scarcity, chose to overlook the huge carbon footprint of bitcoin and other crypto tokens and NFTs.

Everything is a bit disgusting. Back in 2010, Damon was the narrator of a movie about the financial crisis, Inside Job. He closes the film with the following sentence about the financiers: “They will spend billions in fighting the reform. It will not be easy. But there are things that are worth fighting for ”. With crypto companies spending more and more money on lobbying groups, these words seem pertinent now.

Damon is by no means the first celebrity to promote crypto to the masses. Kim Kardashian was criticized last year after promoting Ethereum Max And everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Melania Trump has been promoting NFTs. But the truth is, we all expected better from him. The fact that even a man known for his philanthropy and keeping a low profile seems susceptible to the lure of cryptocurrencies makes the whole thing seem more sinister.

