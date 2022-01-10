Puebla Femenil trolled TVC for postponing transmission of the game

Editorial Mediotiempo

The official account of Puebla Women On Twitter he exhibited TVC Deportes after the television station postponed the transmission of the game on Sunday, January 9, in which The women’s Strip iniced his participation in the Closing 2022 receiving to Women’s Toluca at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The game was scheduled at 12:00 hours through its main channel. However, the overtime of the Endesa basketball league game in Spain between Barcelona and Baxi Manresa They made it impossible to start the transmission of the Strip at the appointed time and the signal began until minute 24.

It is so, that the sweet potato account showed its annoyance in a couple of posts alluding to the game on the court and the little interest that was had towards the team that now directs Pablo Luna.

Even the first goal of the scarlets scored by Stephanie baz He was not seen after the game began airing 24 minutes later.

In the process of the match, Women’s Toluca won 1-3 on the road at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and in addition to the goal scored by Baz, the defense also scored Karla Martinez and the midfielder Karen becerril. While by Puebla Femenil discounted Dulce Martínez at 76 minutes.

ANNOYANCE IN THE HOBBY

Undoubtedly, the fans of women’s soccer expressed their anger towards TVC and even asked that the club no longer be broadcast by said company. Carla Rossi, coach of Querétaro Female, He also showed his annoyance on social networks with a publication of an emoji alluding to the little interest on the part of the television station.

