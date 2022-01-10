Pope Francis calls for “reality therapy” on vaccines

The pope defends vaccines against covid-19 0:47

(CNN) – Pope Francis lamented the misinformation and politicization of vaccines against covid-19 and called for “a kind of” reality therapy “that makes us face the problem head-on.”

“Vaccines are not a magical means of cure,” the pope said Monday during a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, but they are “the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease.”

Unfortunately, Francisco said, people are influenced by “baseless information or poorly documented facts” that distort reality.

“Each of us has a responsibility to take care of himself and his health … health care is a moral obligation,” the pope said.

The pope further said that vaccines effectively lessened the “serious repercussions” of COVID-19 and that efforts to vaccinate the general population should continue.

Francisco reiterated his call to the international community to guarantee everyone access to medical care and vaccines.

“Institutions such as the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization should adapt their legal instruments so that monopolistic norms do not constitute a new obstacle to production and to organized and coherent access to healthcare worldwide”, said the pope.