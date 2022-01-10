Pope Francis asks the diplomatic corps of the Holy See to guarantee vaccines to all

Pope Francis asked the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See to make a further effort in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic so that everyone has access to vaccines and health care.

“Sadly, it is painfully noted that, in vast areas of the world, universal access to health care remains a mirage. At such a grave time for all mankind, I reiterate my call for the governments and private entities involved to show a sense of responsibility, developing a coordinated response at all levels (local, national, regional and global), through new models of solidarity and instruments capable of reinforcing the capacities of the countries most in need, ”the Pope told diplomats gathered at the Vatican this 10 January for the traditional annual hearing at the beginning of the year.

In his long speech delivered in the hall of the blessings of the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Pontiff recognized that “the fight against the pandemic still requires a remarkable effort on the part of all ” because this new year is also “challenging” because “the coronavirus continues to create social isolation and reaping victims”.

Along these lines, the Holy Father recalled the death of Bishop Aldo Giordano, who was Apostolic Nuncio in Venezuela from February 2014 to May 2021 and who had been appointed Nuncio to the European Union in Belgium, but who died of COVID in December 2021.

Later, the Pope stressed that “in places where an effective vaccination campaign has been carried out, the risk of a serious progression of the disease has decreased“So it is important” that efforts continue to immunize the population as much as possible.

Thus, the Holy Father stressed that this requires a commitment “at the personal, political and international community as a whole.”

On a personal level, the Holy Father indicated that “health care is a moral obligation“So” we all have the responsibility to take care of ourselves and our health, which also translates into respect for the health of those who are close to us. “

For this reason, the Pope asked not to fall into “ideological contrasts” because “vaccines are not magic instruments of cure, but certainly represent, together with the treatments that are being developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease.”

Then, at the political level, the Pontiff recalled that “politics must commit to seeking the good of the population through prevention and immunization decisionsthat also challenge citizens so that they can feel involved and responsible, through transparent communication of the problems and the appropriate measures to face them ”.

Finally, the Holy Father highlighted the need for “a global commitment from the international community, to that the entire world population can have equal access to essential medical treatments and vaccines ”.

In this way, the Pope exhorted the states to adopt “a policy of selfless mutual aid, as a key principle so that access to diagnostic instruments, vaccines and drugs is guaranteed to all ”.