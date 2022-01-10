PewDiePie is the most handsome man of 2020 and not Chris Hemsworth or Can Yaman

TC Critics & The Independent Critics has appointed youtuber PewDiePie ( Felix kjellberg ) As the most handsome man of 2020 , above Chris Hemsworth or Can Yaman .

This is the most handsome man in the world. The math says it!

“My face hurts to be so handsome” is what the winner of the men’s list of women must be singing. 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020, published by TC Critics & The Independent Critics. As every year, this list elevates 100 famous men to the Olympus of the Gods, a hundred handsome men who this year have surprised with their number one: the youtuber PewDiePie.

This 31-year-old Swedish young man is the youtuber with the most subscribers in the world with just over 108 million, a title that he now shares with that of the most handsome man of 2020. Felix kjellberg, as it is actually called, has managed to win over such well-known and desired names as Chris Hemsworth (3rd), Henry cavill (5th) or Can Yaman (25th), even handsome men from our country like Mario Casas (93º) or Pablo Alboran (76th) -the only Spaniards on the list-.

PewDiePie has reacted to the news in a YouTube video (it could not be otherwise), in which he has been very happy and grateful for the award. “The others weren’t good enough,” he laughed about his competitors.

This is the Top 10 of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020:

Felix Kjellberg (PewDiePie) – Youtuber V (Kim Tae-hyung) – Singer and winner of 2017 Chris hemsworth – Actor Jungkook – Singer and winner of 2019 Henry cavill – Actor Jason Derulo – Singer Xiao Zhan – Singer and actor Jason momoa – Actor and winner in 2018 Timothée Chamalet – Actor Paing Takhon – Model and actor

