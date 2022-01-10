Pete Davidson recalls how Bob Saget helped him through a difficult time

On Sunday, January 9, authorities found dead Bob saget, star of ‘Full House’, and the news caused a lot of pain among his colleagues and followers.

Several are the celebrities who have turned to social networks to pay tribute to the actor who gave life to Danny Tanner on television, and among them is Pete davidson, who recalled how Saget helped him through a “difficult” mental health period.

Since the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has no social media, he asked his colleague Dave sirius to help you post a message on Instagram in your name.

“I just wanted to let you know that Bob Saget was one of the kindest men on the planet,” Pete’s statement says at the beginning. “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship, it helped me overcome some mental health issues.”

Pete Davidson had a strong friendship with the late Bob Saget. Getty Images

Davidson added that Saget stayed on the phone with her mother, Amy Davidson, for “hours” in an effort to help out in any way she could. “Connecting with doctors and new things that we could try,” he continued. “He would see me and make sure I was okay.”

“I love you, Bob,” Davidson concluded in his message, “It was an honor to meet you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

John mayer was another celebrity who paid tribute to Bob Saget. To say goodbye to his friend, who died at 65, the singer only posted a blank image on Instagram along with the following text:

“I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope to see you in my dreams. I will tell my children about you. I will take you with me forever. I love you, Bob.”

“Great man. Damn funny. A very beautiful person. Love for Bob and all his family,” he wrote on Twitter Adam Sandler.

“There was no kinder person than Bob Saget in Hollywood,” he wrote in Twitter the actor Josh Gad. “This is having a hard time assimilating. I don’t want to believe it. It’s too much to deal with. “

“Oh God. Bob Saget! The most loving man”, tweeted Kate dennings. “She was his daughter on television for a season and he was always very kind and protective. I am so sorry for his family.”

Bj novak He assured the following on Twitter: “I have always loved and will always love Bob Saget.” In response to that tweet, Kathy griffin wrote: “I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer person or with better wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated.”

Josh radnor, from the series ‘How I Met Your Mother’, where Bob Saget voiced the Ted Mosby of the future, also fired his colleague and friend, with a long thread on Twitter.

“Bob Saget was the oldest and wisest ‘me’ for nine years on ‘How I Met Your Mother,” the actor wrote. “He was the kindest, most charming, fun and caring man. The easiest person to meet. A human among humans.”

“I had imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, I thought they would discover me, take me off the set and send me home,” he continued. “When I ran into Bob in the Fox parking lot in those early days, he was enthusiastic about my performance and told me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.”

Radnor said receiving that validation from Saget completely changed his perspective.

“This man that I had loved to see on television for years, now cheering me on, letting me know that I had a right to be there and play that character … I can’t express how significant his words were,” she wrote, adding: ” (He too, true to form, told me jokes that I can’t tell here) “.

“We had a very special bond from day one, we were never out of touch for a long time. We found a way to have dinner once a year, even after HIMYM ended,” added Radnor. “We went to see each other at our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about living a meaningful life in the midst of all the chaos.”

In closing, he noted: “I am infinitely grateful that HIMYM has brought Bob Saget into my life. I will hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days.”

