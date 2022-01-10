personalize chats by changing the wallpaper

If you use every day WhatsApp Web to solve personal, work or school issues, but you are tired of seeing the same background in your chats, We tell you how you can change it and give it a fun look.

This is one of the main instant messaging platforms that is used by millions of people every day. The advantages it has are many, for example, being able to send messages, photos, videos, voice notes, make video calls, etc.

How to change the wallpaper in WhatsApp Web

In order to achieve this, you must first go to the Chrome Web Store and download an extension called “WA Web Plus”, after you have done it, follow these simple steps to change your wallpaper:

After installing “WA Web Plus”, click on the puzzle icon (Extensions), which is located in the upper right corner of Chrome.

All your Chrome extensions will open, search for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and click on the three vertical dots on the right side.

Some options will be displayed, select ‘Set’.

In the upper right corner will appear the icon of a green cross enclosed in a circle, that is the extension “WA Web Plus”.

When you get the extension shortcut, enter WhatsApp Web normally by scanning the QR code with your phone.

Click on the “WA Web Plus” icon.

WhatsApp Web will automatically open together with a list of options.

Select the one that says “Custom Wallpaper.”

At the bottom of this section you will see a box where you will have to copy and paste the link of an image, which you can search from any browser.

If the image is within a news or article, right click on it and choose “Open image in a new tab”, then copy and paste the link.

Finally, click on the “Save” button.

Now you only have to enter WhatsApp Wen to see the changes in your application, you must bear in mind that the new background that you put will appear in all chats even if you log out and start it again, this will not change.

To remove or change it, you just have to deactivate the option or place another link with the photo you prefer, you can make the change as many times as you want and one of the advantages is that it will always be preserved even if you close your session.

