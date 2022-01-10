Panasonic to offer four-day workweek in Japan

Photo : Philip Fong / AFP

Panasonic has announced plans to offer a four-day work week to employees in Japan in an effort to improve productivity and attract better workers, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia. The move comes after the Japanese government made official recommendations to private employers in 2021 that included a shorter workweek.

The four-day workweek has been spread across the world in various ways, from Finland to New Zealand. Sometimes shorter weeks just mean that employers lengthen the four days of work, while keeping something close to 40 hours. Other times, companies will offer a shorter week with fewer total hours, so that people can dedicate themselves to more free time or more education.

“We must support the well-being of our employees,” President and CEO Yuki Kusumi said recently, according to Nikkei.

From Nikkei:

Panasonic hopes to give workers more time to pursue their personal interests, either as volunteers or in a side job. The details will be worked out by each operating company. Only 8% of Japanese companies offered more than two guaranteed days off per week in a 2020 survey by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Those that do generally seek to help workers meet the demands of their personal lives, such as Yahoo Japan and Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, which began offering a third day off in 2017 only for caregivers of children or older relatives.

Companies that have tried a shorter workweek, while maintaining a competitive salary, have generally found no loss of productivity. In fact, tech companies have found that cutting hours often leads to high productivity, not to mention higher satisfaction among the workforce. When Microsoft in Japan tested a four-day workweek in 2019, productivity soared 40%, according to the Washington Post.

Despite having a reputation in the US as a workaholic culture, Japanese workers actually work fewer hours than their American counterparts, according to the most recent data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The United States ranked 11th in terms of most hours worked by the average worker among OECD countries, while Japan ranked 26th. The top five, in order, included: Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, South Korea and Russia.

Americans have been promised a shorter workweek for generations. In fact, economic experts in the 1960s were sure that we would now be working only 16 hours a week, with robots doing most of the work. His only problem was going to be what to do with all his free time.

An article that appeared in a North Carolina newspaper on November 26, 1967 promised everything:

Those who are hungry for free time at work can be encouraged by the forecast by political scientist Sebastián de Grazia that the average workweek, by the year 2000, will be 31 hours on average, and perhaps only 21. Twenty years later, the things are not exactly like that. But what will people do with all that free time? The outlook may not be happy. As De Grazia sees it: “There are reasons to fear, as some do, that free time, forced free time, causes the disturbing tic of boredom, idleness, immorality and increased personal violence. If the cause is identified as automation and a preference for superior intelligence, non-automated jobs may increase, but will carry the stigma of stupidity. Men will rather not work than accept them. Those who accept will increasingly become a politically inferior class. “ One possible solution: a separation of income from work; perhaps a guaranteed annual salary to provide “the means for a life of leisure for all those who think they have the temperament.”

Where did all that free time go? Your boss used it to buy his second home.