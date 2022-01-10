Orbelín Pineda officially said goodbye to Cruz Azul with an emotional message

Orbelín Pineda ended his time as a player of Blue Cross. The Mexican midfielder dedicated some emotional words to the fans due to his departure to Celta Vigo from The league.

“3 years ago I came with the dream of being a champion with Blue CrossI gave my best for the institution, its hobby and thanks to God and my teammates the long-awaited championship was achieved.

Today I have to pursue a new dream, new goals and I can only thank and tell you that I will always carry them in my heart. Thank you for always supporting me through thick and thin and this is not goodbye but a see you soon. Thank you for your love, thank you Cruz Azul, “Pineda wrote on Instagram.

The ‘Maguito’ arrived at La Noria from Chivas, club in which he was also Champion of the MX League. At first it was difficult for him to adapt with Pedro Caixinha as a coach, but later he was fundamental to Robert Dante Siboldi and to Juan Reynoso.

At the age of 25, Orbelín came to Spanish football at a peak in his career and, of course, with the intention of becoming a regular player for Gerardo Martino on the Mexican team.

