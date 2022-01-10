One of the most unpopular superhero movies finds new life in streaming

On paper, X-Men Origins: Wolverine It was the closest thing to a dunk you can imagine. A prequel that put one of the most popular movie characters of the 21st century (who acted as the former lead of a multi-million dollar series) front and center in his own franchise, sounded like a license to print money.

However, once the dust settled, Hugh Jackman’s first solo outing was hit by critics, scorned by fans, and definitely saw his box office revenue hit by the leak of a print copy weeks before release. These days, it must be considered one of the less popular comic book blockbusters of the modern age.

Image: Marvel / Disney (X-Men Origins: Wolverine)

Even the finished CGI was remarkably poor, the vast majority of the supporting cast being completely forgettable with a couple of exceptions, one of which was ruined beyond repair in the third arc. Yes, of course, we’re talking about Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, who had his mouth covered to turn into a blob of nothing abject, a mistake that was thankfully corrected more than a decade later.

It’s not a good look for any movie when the opening credits are the best minutes in the entire company, regardless of the fact that the video game of the same name was far superior. However, that hasn’t stopped X-Men Origins: Wolverine to bounce off Disney Plus to decipher the platform’s most viewed list, according to FlixPatrol.