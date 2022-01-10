Not just The Rock; WWE stars with movies under their belt

The wrestling has established itself as one of the great entertainment industries in U.S and that is why it is not surprising that the popularity levels reached by its stars allow them to venture into other areas, such is the case of movie theater.

Over the years there are not a few wrestlers who have tried their luck as actors in major Hollywood productions, being those who make up the Wwe (before WWF) those that have become more relevant.

The most prominent is none other than Dwayne johnson, better known as’The Rock‘, who even held the honor of being the highest paid thanks to his work in sagas such as’Fast & furious‘ Y ‘Jumanji‘.

But not only the son of Rocky johnson He has known how to stand out and here we leave you a list of figures with credits in various films.

Dave Bautista (Batista)

The former heavyweight champion has managed to carve out a niche in Hollywood to be part of projects such as’Guardians of the Galaxy‘ Y ‘Blade runner 2049‘.

John Cena

Another of the darlings of the fans of the Wwe has turned heads with his most recent performance of ‘Peacemaker‘on the tape’Suicide Squad 2‘, a character who will also play in a series for HBO Max; in addition, he starred in the film ‘The Marine‘.

Hulk hogan

An American wrestling legend as he is Hulk hogan He was part of productions such as’Gremlins 2‘,’Rocky iii‘Or the children’s’ 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain’.

The great khali

The giant from India always caused admiration for its large size, but it was on tape ‘The Longest Yard‘, beside Adam Sandler, that won the affection of friends and strangers.

Kane

Another colossus of the Wwe he got a taste of Hollywood honeys in the movie ‘See No Evil 2‘, he is also remembered for fighting against Clark Kent in the famous series’Smalville‘.

Steve Austin

The fearsome ‘Stone Cold’ was also part of ‘The Longest Yard‘, he could also be seen in the mega production of’The Expendables‘alongside legends like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Randy orton

‘The viper‘has established himself as one of the most important figures in the history of the Wwe and has also had the luxury of making the leap to the big screen in ‘12 Rounds 2: Reloaded‘.

Triple H

Paul Levesque, who is also known as ‘The Game’, had a participation in the film ‘Blade: Trinity’, facing the vampire slayer personified by Wesley Snipes.

