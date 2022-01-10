Not Everything Is Euphoria And Spider Man: 4 Of Zendaya’s BEST Movies And Series (And Where To Watch Them)

Undoubtedly, Zendaya has become one of the most popular actresses in recent years. His fame increased with the movies of Spider man, part of the Marvel universe, and the original HBO series, EuphoriaBut the youngest winner in Emmys history has been delighting us with her talents for many years.

From his early beginnings with Disney’s “Shake It Up,” in which he starred alongside Bella Thorne, he demonstrated his acting skills. It was followed by another series on the Mickey Mouse channel where she played a teenage spy, “KC Undercover,” and had the opportunity to participate as a producer and make decisions about the show.

After ending her contract with Disney, the African-American made a successful transition from child actress to one of the most promising actresses of her generation, gaining much recognition for her work on the big screen and in series.

4 films Y series unmissable of Zendaya

The 2017 Michael Gracey-directed film starring Hugh Jackman was his first project outside of Disney. The actress plays a circus acrobat who must confront the racial prejudices of the time in order to be with the man she loves. Zendaya he prepared himself with arduous training to be able to perform the stunts in the air. Along with Zac Efron, the actress received many positive reviews for her work in the film, where she also shows her talent in singing.

Where to see it? You can enjoy this movie at Disney +

With a small but memorable participation, in this series Zendaya plays a brilliant hacker who has the power to open a mysterious door to another reality, which makes her a kind of guide within the story. This role allowed the actress to move away from her more childish roles and start her career in a more adult version.

Where to see it? You can enjoy this series at Netflix.

In dune Zendaya brings to life Chani, a warrior who shares a special connection with Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, the son of a noble family who must protect their lands from enemies who try to steal them, and is a kind of messiah who can save the universe . The film, full of action and fantasy, was very well received by the public and was described by many as a cinematographic event, with a rhythm and way of understanding cinema very different from what we are used to.

Where to see it? You can enjoy this movie at HBO Max.

In this movie filmed during the quarantine, we can see Zendaya to play a couple with John David Washington who fight, reconcile and fight for a whole night, letting out their insecurities, worries and fears

Where to see it? You can enjoy this movie at Netflix.