Ninja Turtles could come to Fortnite

Recently we saw how Microsoft was looking to collaborate with Fortnite to bring various characters from its games to the island. Well, now it is the turn of Paramount, the prestigious production company of series and films.

According to the latest XboxEra podcast, this could be collaborating with Epic Games to introduce various characters from their productions into the video game. Nick Baker, one of the hosts of the podcast, assured that this content could come as a skin.

One of the franchises that Nick refers to is that of The ninja turtles. States that Epic is targeting the four reptiles as the main characters to introduce into the game.

This new contract between Fortnite and Paramount could mean the arrival of many characters to the game from other franchises of the production company, such as SpongeBob or Avatar: The Last Airbender.





Nick also mentions that characters from the same franchise could arrive but in different formats. He gives an example of the case of Venom, since it was introduced twice in the game: once by the comics and another by the Tom Hardy films.

So who knows if in the future we could have the Master Chief of Halo video games and the Master Chief of the Halo series in the same game. For now we can only wait and be aware of the official Fortnite accounts.