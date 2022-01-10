Nicole Kidman’s depression after breaking up with Tom Cruise won her an Oscar

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise became the most mediatic couple in the late 90s. The press loved the most handsome actor, married to the revelation actress of the moment. They met in the movie ‘Days of Thunder’. They were married for 11 years. And they separated after starring together in the movie ‘Eyes Wide Closed’, directed by Stanley Kubrick. What the Australian actress never imagined is that her divorce would help her win her first Oscar.

The couple has been one of the most revered in Hollywood. Both young and successful, on the cusp of their careers. However, what on the outside seemed to be a true fairy tale, ended in an unexpected divorce. “It basically made me lose control. I fell madly and passionately in love “, confessed the protagonist of ‘The Others’ in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’.

No one really knows the real reasons behind the breakup, as both stars chose to be very discreet about their personal misunderstandings. The couple adopted a daughter, Isabella Jane Cruise and a son, Connor Antony Cruise, however, after the divorce, they have had little contact with the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’. Although it has been speculated that it was Tom Crusie’s beliefs in Scientology that caused a rift between the two, Nicole Kidman said there were many little things, including fame, age, and responsibilities, that negatively impacted the marriage.

“I got married very young, but it was definitely not a power to me, it was a protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man prevented me from being sexually harassed. He would work, but he was still very closeted. When I came out of that at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up, ”said the Australian, who admitted that it was difficult to overcome the breakdown of a marriage of more than 10 years.

But Nicole Kidman knew how to take advantage of that experience in her interpretation of the writer Virginia Woolf in ‘The Hours’. We must remember the story of the British writer, who took her own life in 1941, committing suicide after a severe depression. Wearing a coat, filling his pockets with stones, he drowned in the River Ouse, near his home. The actress said that this role did nothing more than aggravate the depression she suffered after separating from Tom Cruise. The positive thing about the experience is that her portrayal of Woolf led her to win the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘The Hours’, where she shared credits with two acting titans such as Julianne Moore and Meryl Streep.

In the final scene, when the writer commits suicide, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife did not measure the danger of the scene that involved putting stones in his pockets and going into a lake, with the intention of drowning.. “I don’t know if I ever thought of danger. I was so into character … I mean, I put the stones in my pockets and got into the river. And again. I probably didn’t have enough awareness of the danger, ”Nicole Kidman confessed.