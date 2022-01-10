Nicole Kidman wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress for ‘Being the Ricardos’

This year the Golden Globes ceremony happened in an atypical way, because unlike other years, it is taking place in a private ceremony and without the presence of the actors and other nominees as well as the absence of the press for this award, which is considered the prelude to the Oscars.











According to the official version, this was due to the growing increase in active cases of covid-19 due to the Omicron variant, but the reality is that it is also It occurred in the midst of a controversy and “boycott” by the artistic union who accuse the organization of racist behavior, sexism and lack of diversity, for which the most important nominees refused to attend the awards and the NBC network, which normally broadcasts the Golden Globes, this year was reused to do it.

Despite the scandals surrounding the organization, the truth is that different projects such as Encanto, Drive my car, No time to die, Dune, The Power of the dog, King Richard, West Side Story among others received various nominations and the winners They have been made known through the organization’s social networks.

Among the most anticipated categories of the night are, best actor, best film and best actress And as the night has progressed, the winners have come out, including the Andrew Garfield award for Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical for his performance in Tick Tick… ​​boom in which the story of a Broadway composer is told.

Will Smith also won the Golden Globe for a Drama Film by King Richard: A Winning Family, a feature film that tells the story of the tennis players’ father, Venus and Serena Williams.

Nicole Kidman wins Golden Globe for Best Actress

Actress Nicole Kidman was also added to tonight’s Golden Globes winners list, as she won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her performance in the film Being the Ricardos, Directed by Aaron Sorkin who presents the life of Desi Arnaz and the iconic Lucille Ball, who were an iconic marriage on the small screen with I Love Lucy and also in real life.

This was a great challenge for the actress, who expressed was a great challenge in her acting career, especially because of the complicity of the character who starred in a series of hard events throughout her life.

