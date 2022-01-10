Nicole Kidman, the most awarded in the history of the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2022, in its 79th edition, will go down in history as the saddest in history. No red carpet, no gala, no television broadcast, the winners were unveiled without any glamor. The so-called “anteroom of the Oscar“It couldn’t have been more lackluster without actors, or television cameras, waiting for what might happen next. March 27th, at the Dolby Theater, on the big movie night in Hollywood.

Among the prizes awarded on this atypical night marked by COVID-19, the three Globes that it took stand out The power of the dog in cinema: best film, best director, best actor. Steven spielberg also achieved triplet and Succession it took the award for the best television series.

Nicole Kidman She had the honor of becoming the actress with the most Golden Globes by receiving this year the fifth of her career for her performance in Being the Ricardos. She has been nominated 17 times.

Also noteworthy is the Golden Globe for the lead actress in a comedy / musical. Rachel zegler who convinced with his role in the movie Steven spielberg West Side Story, which won the trophy for best musical film. With only 20 years old, Zegler was imposed, among others, Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t look up) and Emma Stone (Cruella). Joy also for Ariana DeBose, best supporting actress in the musical of Spielberg.

Will Smith he won the Globe for best actor for the film King Richard: A Winning Family. It was imposed, among others Benedict Cumberbatch already Denzel Washington.

ALL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS 2022

Films

Best movie, drama

“The power of the dog”

Best movie, musical or comedy

“West Side Story”

Best director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Best Actor, Drama

Will Smith, “King Richard: A Winning Family”

Best Actress, Drama

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best actor, musical or comedy

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM!”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Animated Film

“Charm”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Drive my car”

TV

Best Drama Series

“Succession”

Best Musical or Comedy Series

“Hacks”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Underground Railroad”