Nicole Kidman – Martin Cid Magazine

Nicole Kidman is an actress born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Nicole Kidman. By Rita Molnár, cropped by Machocarioca – crop from Image: Nicole kidman3.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2109696

Nicole Kidman has won an Oscar for his portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2002) and is known for her work on Cold Mountain (2003), Aquaman (2018) or Bombshell (2019).

We love Destroyer, A Wounded Woman, from 2018.

He has recently participated in several television series among which we highlight BigLittle Lies (from 2017, has 2 wonderful seasons), for the Hbo.

And our favorite, the one she did with her then husband, Tom cruise, Eyes Wide Shut, from Stanley kubrick.

By the way, she is also a singer (she is married to the country singer Keith Urban, that not everyone knows that, take a look at the video, in the remembered movie Moulin Rouge!

Additionally, she is one of our 10 Favorite Drama Actresses and our 10 Favorite Redheaded Actresses.

Almost nothing! (Some would give all their Oscars to appear on these lists, especially for the redhead).

