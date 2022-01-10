Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana hanging around in the next Paramount + show from the creator of ‘Yellowstone’

Ads

One of the many projects that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is developing for Paramount + is Lioness, a series about an undercover female operative program fighting drug cartels and the war in Afghanistan. Although Lioness has been in the works for a while, little was known about it until now. Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana are reportedly close to starring in the show.

Saldana and Kidman are “in talks” to star in Lioness, journalist Matt Belloni reported in the latest issue of his newsletter. Lioness was announced in September 2020, when ViacomCBS shared the first lineup of Paramount + original productions. “Based on a real-life CIA show, follow a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to take down the organization from the inside out,” reads the show’s tagline. In December, Deadline reported that Sheridan had already written the first two episodes of Lioness and was “concentrating” on the cast that she would not reveal. Tom Brady (Hell on Wheels) was hired to be Sheridan’s showrunner.

Jill Wagner is an executive producer on Lioness and also plans to star in the show. Wagner is best known for playing Amy Winslow in several Hallmark Channel Mystery 101 films. She also starred in Teen Wolf as Kate Argent. In an interview with The List in December, Wagner said the show will completely wow those used to seeing her on Hallmark.

“That is going to be totally different from any of the movies I made,” Wagner said. It’s a little less familiar. I don’t necessarily know if I would let my daughter see Lioness.

Wagner is also working hard to get back in shape to star in the show, which will begin production just a few months after he welcomed his second daughter in August 2021. On December 3, Wagner defended pushing himself in the gym and he called Lioness the “opportunity.” of your life ”and you don’t want to miss it. “I’m not some great famous actor who can just walk into the room and impress people with my credits,” Wagner wrote. “I feel like I have to try harder to show the people in charge that I want this and that I am serious about the role that I have been given. I also believe that in life there is no luck and it all comes down to being prepared when the opportunity presents itself. I’m not going to let this moment go by without giving 100% of my effort ».

Kidman is now working on Expats, a new Amazon series based on Janice YK Lee’s novel about a tight-knit group of expats. She most recently played Lucille Ball on Hulu’s Being the Ricardos and Nine Perfect Strangers. Saldana recently filmed a Netflix series called From Scratch and it will be seen in Avatar 2, which will finally hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

