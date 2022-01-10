NFL wild card round crossover dates and times

The most exciting phase of the NFL is about to begin. The American football postseason will begin with the wild card round and the schedules of the crosses were announced, which will begin next Saturday, January 15.

For this season, the wild card round has already changed with six teams entering the final phase directly. Only the first sowing of each of the Conferences rests the first week.

It might interest you: Epic 49ers comeback in Los Angeles puts them in the playoffs



Top five teams of the 2021 NFL Season

Wild card round times

The first game of the wild card round will be in Cincinnati. The surprising Bengals they will receive the New england patriots or Las vegas raiders, depending on which team is the one that classifies as the number five seed in the American Conference. The game will be on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Central Mexico time.

The second game of the wild card round will also be on Saturday, January 15 at 7:15 p.m., it will be between the Buffalo bills, either in front of Los Angeles Chargers or the New england patriots, depending on who enters as classified number 6.

For Sunday, January 16, Philadelphia Eagles will collide with Tampa bay buccaneers at 12:00 hours Central Mexico time. It will be the first meeting of a triple card, which will continue with the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas cowboys at 3:20 p.m.

The last game on Sunday, January 16, will be at 7:55 p.m. and it could be a great game. Las Vegas Raiders or the Pittsburgh steelers in front of Kansas city chiefs.

For the first time there will be Monday Night Football in the NFL wild card round. Los Angeles Rams they will receive the Arizona cardinals. A divisional clash to close the first leg of the football postseason.

It might interest you: “They took me out like an animal”: Antonio Brown accuses the Tampa Bay coach

