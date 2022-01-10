“Never in my entire life have I witnessed so much division in my country”

The director revises and adapts to modern times the historical musical ‘West Side Story’, a rereading of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ set in New York in a war between rival gangs. The film hits theaters this Wednesday.

It is even logical to wonder what a movie looks like ‘West Side Story’ in the filmography of a filmmaker like Steven spielberg, which is mainly defined by fictions – such as’ Jaws’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ET The Extraterrestrial ‘and’ Jurassic Park ‘- in which there is a lot of action and many special effects and not a trace of scenes in which the characters suddenly start singing and dancing. The truth, however, is that the director has been obsessed with that Broadway musical since one day, at age 10, he heard its soundtrack on his father’s record player for the first time. “I always knew that one day I would adapt a musical to the big screen, and that that musical would be ‘West Side Story’& rdquor ;, explains via Zoom. “At the end of the day, it is the best of all that have ever been produced in the United States & rdquor ;. And why has it taken him half a century of career to take the step? “Because for a long time I felt that I was not going to be able, and it took me a long time to understand that I had all the necessary creative tools. Second thought, my previous cinema is full of sequences that resemble musical choreography; the Normandy landing in ‘Saving Private Ryan’, for example & rdquor ;.

‘West Side Story’, remember, is a rereading of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ set at the center of a war between rival gangs, the Caucasian Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, which is fought on the streets of New York. It was released on Broadway in 1957 and made into a movie for the first time in 1961 by the director Robert Wise -with great success: he won ten Oscars-, but Spielberg considers that his argument has a lot to say about 2021. “We live in a dangerously reactionary and ignorant present, and weighed down by a violent confrontation between two sides that are not willing to dialogue. Never in my entire life have I witnessed so much division in my country; That makes the conflict between the Jets and the Sharks particularly relevant.

To be consistent with the ‘zeitgeist’, yes, the original text has required some update. In its day, after all, its creators were not overly concerned with making a realistic and respectful portrait of the Puerto Rican community in New York; as he himself once assured, recently deceased composer Stephen Sondheim He did not know a single Puerto Rican when he wrote the lyrics for the songs. To make matters worse, in addition, the 1961 film used Caucasian interpreters to embody a good part of its Latino characters, so actors such as Natalie Wood and George Chakiris had to darken their faces with makeup; even Rita Moreno was forced to do so despite being born in Puerto Rico.

Moreno also appears in the new film, this time in his natural color. None of the members of his cast, in fact, had to dip into the shoe polish, because all Latino characters are embodied by Latino actors; and many of them, who in previous versions of the musical were little more than walking stereotypes, have been endowed with greater depth. For the first time in an adaptation of ‘West Side Story’, in addition, the first song with lyrics that appears in the narration is one sung in Spanish, ‘La Borinqueña’, a variation of the Puerto Rican anthem that did not appear in the original work; and several verses of what is undoubtedly one of the musical’s most famous sound pieces, ‘America’, have been modified to eliminate denigrating and xenophobic expressions from them. But those doses of political correctness, Spielberg says, have not been his only method of bringing freshness to the story. “I wanted to give the film great authenticity and realism, both in the dialogues and in the locations. We shot all the dance numbers on real streets and not on sets, because the intention was always to make a street musical, not a theatrical one & rdquor ;.

It has not gone well at the box office

Even before its US premiere just under two weeks ago, ‘West Side Story ‘is considered a firm candidate to succeed at the next Oscars. However, it has also given rise to talk for other somewhat more ungrateful reasons: firstly, the inclusion in its cast of a transgender character – incarnated by the non-binary interpreter Iris Menas – has led to a ban on its premiere in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar; Secondly, is not doing well at the box office in your country, and you wonder why: Is it mostly because of the pandemic, or because the musical is still a commercially difficult genre? Or perhaps the public has turned its back on the film because of its male protagonist, Ansel Elgort, who after filming it has been accused of sexually abusing several minors? Either way, you still have time – and attributes – to seduce your audience.

