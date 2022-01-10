Netflix is ​​working on an anime series about “Scott Pilgrim”

Scott pilgrim seems to be ready for a new comeback, and not just in the video game.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published that the streaming entertainment platform Netflix, and Universal’s UCP (the unit behind The Umbrella Academy) are developing an anime series of Scott pilgrim.

Production

It’s unclear how close this series will be to the original graphic novels, but the creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and the 2010 film director, Edgar wright they will be the executive producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O’Malley will write and produce fiction with BenDavid Grabinski, while the direction will be by the Spanish filmmaker Abel Gongora.

Likewise, the animation work will be carried out by Science SARU (Devilman: Crybaby, Ride Your Wave), an animation studio in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo: Courtesy

Scott Pilgrim on Netflix

It won’t be a surprise if this new Netflix project sticks to the main plot of the romantic comedy about the life of Scott Pilgrim, a 23-year-old Toronto resident who is a bass player in a rock band.

Throughout the series he falls in love with a mysterious American girl named Ramona Flowers, but to go out with her you must first defeat her seven “wicked exes”, Through adventures with supernatural and surreal situations.

Both the graphic novels and the film released on August 13, 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. the WorldThey were nods to manga, indie rock, popular culture, video games, American music, and Canadian culture at the turn of the millennium.

It should be noted that this new project of Scott pilgrim for Netflix It contemplates the return of the members of the band that participated in the film.

This is a slightly unusual twist on a familiar formula. Yes OK Netflix He has not been shy with his ambitious anime plans, he has generally focused on originals or adaptations of Japanese games and manga.

Here, the streaming service is adapting a comic that was a western tribute, and one that many might only know about on the big screen.

The strategy of Netflix It’s unclear, but you might see this as a way to expose your anime catalog to a wider audience.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

It may be that the majority of the audience of Netflix get to know this graphic novel thanks to the aforementioned film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which adapted part of the story into an action and comedy film, directed by Edgar Wright, which featured the participation of great Hollywood stars: Michael Cera, Mary-Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, among others. Actor and comedian Bill Hader had a role as the narrator.