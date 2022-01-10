Netflix, Amazon and HBO, the platforms to watch the Golden Globe-winning movies and series

Here is a review of some of the award-winning fictions available now on streaming.

Netflix It turned out to be one of the great lucky ones this year, where her production stands out The power of the dog. Winner of three awards, the film by Jane campion (The piano) has in its cast Benedict Cumberbatch, and the marriage formed by Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. A western that has brought together these greats of interpretation, conquering the critics and the public.

It is not the only film awarded for the platform, since tick, tick … BOOM! from Lin-Manuel Miranda got the award for best actor in a comedy or musical for Andrew Garfield. To this we must add that the award for best supporting actor in a series went to Yeong-Su Oh, for The Squid Game.

The brand HBO Max continues to triumph after 2021 that continued its expansion throughout the world. The Serie Succession It turned out to be the great winner in the dramatic section with up to three recognitions, in addition to the one awarded to Kate winslet for his role in the miniseries Mare of Easttown.

Among the comic fictions, HBO Max He has also been the protagonist with the awards given to the actress Jean Smart best comedy or musical series for Hacks.

Amazon Prime Video He also has to his credit several awards of this edition, where the one awarded to Nicole Kidman. This is the fifth award given to the Australian actress, who got it this time in her role as Lucille ball in Being the Ricardos. Similarly, the E seriesl underground railway Amazon stood out as the best miniseries.